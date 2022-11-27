Community open day planned for Niwa's new $2.5 million Twizel office

The new complex for the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Twizel.

The Twizel community will get a chance to visit Niwa’s new $2.5 million purpose-built field office next month.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research's new facility supports environmental monitoring stations across the Mackenzie country, from Burke’s Pass in the northeast to Lindis Pass in the southwest, Warrick Johnston, Niwa’s general manager for technology and innovation said.

The Twizel office was officially opened on October 13, 2021, with a dawn blessing carried out by Ngāi Tahu kaikarakia Tewera King and Justin Tipa. They were accompanied by whānau from the three rūnanga for Te Manahuna (the Mackenzie area) Te Rūnanga o Moeraki, Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua and Te Rūnanga o Waihao.

Niwa staff moved out of their previous buildings at Tekapo as they were very old, circa 1960s timber weatherboard houses and were considered “functionally obsolete”.

Johnston said scientists and technicians will show the Twizel community the equipment and technology inside the building and how it works at the open day on December 9.

People will also have a chance to look at Niwa’s jets boats, drones and the various sensors they use.

“It's a chance for the community to take a look inside the new office,” Johnston said.

“It was open sometime ago, and it's really a chance for the local schools and community to take a look inside.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Warrick Johnston said the new field office has “been excellent” and they have increased the number of staff working there.

He said since it opened, the new field office had “been excellent”, and they have increased the number of staff working there.

“We also have scientists who travel to the field office for special projects, especially with the hydro schemes and the rivers we have here.

“It's been very successful.”

Johnston said they had already held a community event at the field office, with the local gardening club using it for an event.

“Its nice because the company is for the people, and it's always nice to give something back,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The community open day was planned to take place earlier this year, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

He asks the Twizel community to come along and talk to the scientists and technicians, and explore more about what Niwa does.

The Niwa team at the new office monitors many climate-sensor sites which are a mix of hydrology, electronic weather and climate monitoring stations for rain, snow, irrigation, water quality and lysimeter stations.

“The office also supports work for Meridian Energy and Genesis Energy hydro sites within the Waitaki hydropower scheme,” Johnston said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The open day will be held at 7, Ostler St, Twizel from 11am-2pm on Friday, December 9.

Other clients include Environment Canterbury, as well as irrigation companies and farms in the Waitaki, South Canterbury and North Otago regions, he said.

Johnston said the 480 square-metre building is well served with site-wide wi-fi and a gigabit connection (an internet service that offers a maximum connection speed of 1 gigabit per second [Gbps]) to the other Niwa sites and the Research Education Advanced Network New Zealand network.

The new facility includes a drive-thru garage, a dedicated laboratory area, a workshop and sensor calibration facilities, adequate and secure storage in a fully insulated garage, professional open-plan office space for up to 9 staff and safe hazardous materials’ storage.

The open day will be held at 7, Ostler St, Twizel from 11am-2pm on Friday, December 9.