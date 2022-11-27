Rain cuts Timaru's twilight market short, but event still a success

More than a hundred stalls of crafts, arts and food lined Timaru main street for the night market on Friday.

More than a hundred stalls of crafts, arts and food lined Timaru’s main street for the twilight market on Friday, with some stallholders running out of stock.

The Black Friday twilight market, organised by the Timaru CBD Group in conjunction with the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, saw central Stafford St closed to traffic with a large market, entertainment and a Christmas Grotto.

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market co-ordinator Andrea Hutton said the market ran “really well”, despite being cut short because of heavy rain.

“There were lots of people trying out the food stalls and shopping,” Hutton said.

READ MORE:

* Twilight Christmas market set to go with more than 80 stalls

* Twilight night market draws large crowd in Timaru

* Eighty stalls expected at Downtown Timaru Twilight Night Market



Friday’s event was the fourth night market organised by the two groups, and saw 104 stalls, which was well up on the 80 stalls at last year’s market, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lyn Yee, left, and Yuris Lim choosing their pastries at Bread and Buttered during the market on Friday.

The market ran from 5-7.30pm, as stalls had to close because of the rain which was “very unfortunate”, Hutton said.

“But for those two-and-a-half hours, it was really good.

“Some food stalls sold out and some stallholders I talked to seemed really happy with how the event was run.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Matt Wolf protects himself from the rain during the market on Friday night.

A live band at Strathallan Corner kept the crowd, which Hutton thinks ran into the thousands, entertained.

“It was a fantastic night, and it was great to see everyone out and about.

“It worked out great, and we will do it again. Hopefully it will be bigger next year because there is still room to expand on the main street.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Andrea Hutton said there were 104 stalls, which was well up on the 80 at last year’s market.

This year a Christmas Grotto was located in the CityTown space at 184 Stafford St, and Hutton said Santa was quite popular.

“It was a great addition to the market,” she said.

CBD group experience and enhancement working group chairperson, Tim Black, echoed Hutton’s comments and said the market had been well supported.

“There was a huge crowd and at one point it was hard to walk through the market. There wasn't too many gaps on the main street,” Black said.

“Yes, the rain dampened things, but a lot of stalls had sold out before the rain anyway.

“South Canterbury supported the market really well, and it was a great success.”