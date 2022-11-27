Quirky Makikihi community event raises funds for school and food bank

The six pigs that raced each other and helped raise more than $2000 for the Makikihi School and Waimate Food Bank.

A “quirky” fundraiser by the Makikihi Country Hotel has raised more than $2000 for the Makikihi School and Waimate Food Bank.

Makikihi Country Hotel manager Belinda Coco said Saturday’s fundraiser where six untrained pigs raced each other in six races, dubbed ‘Pigs Day Out’, was a “great success” with around 200 people turning up to support the cause, and more coming and going throughout the day.

Coco said some pigs “really showed their ability to run”, but as untrained racers “needed some encouraging”, she said.

“We had so many people buying the raffles for the pigs’ races we sold out. All 360 raffles for the races were sold.”

She said people enjoyed trying to win a race with their raffle tickets.

Coco said $1800 was raised for the Makikihi School, and roughly $700 was raised for the food bank with donations still coming in.

“We will plan something like this again. The fundraiser was something different and quirky which drew people out.”

She said the food bank was grateful to receive the donation.

“They had a huge week with Toot For Tucker and this helped them out a bit more.

“It was a great day and everyone had a great time.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Catelyn Thompson, 12, Mackenzie Thompson, 10, and Sadie Smith, 10, enjoying the ‘Pigs Day Out’ fundraiser event on Saturday.

There were 60 prizes won, with prizes donated by businesses from around South Canterbury.

People who purchased the ‘Monster Raffle’ for the Waimate Food Bank won a night’s accommodation, an excavation voucher and a New World voucher.

“Everyone was excited to win,” Coco said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Borris Anderson guides the piglets during the ‘Pigs Day Out’ fundraiser event at the Makikihi Country Hotel on Saturday.

School principal Tina Ivamy said the funds raised for the school were a “big bonus” and would be put towards a mobile classroom.

“It will help us with at least a year’s worth of trips,” Ivamy said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff More than 200 people attended the ‘Pigs Day Out’ fundraiser event on Saturday.

“Everyone one got behind the whole day. It was great. I haven't seen it packed for a while. The rain was a dampener, but the vibe was great.”

Ivamy said a group of volunteer parents helped set up the event and another group helped sell the raffles throughout the day.

“If it weren't for the community we would have not been able to sell all the raffles,” she said.