Timaru dairy owners join national protest following fatal stabbing

Timaru's Ketan and Vidya Kolhe will join dairy owners throughout New Zealand closing their doors in protest after a dairy worker was fatally stabbed in Auckland.

Every time Ketan and Vidya Kohle read stories of ram raids, or dairies being robbed around New Zealand, they wonder ‘when will it be us?’.

The Timaru couple have owned dairies in the town for the past 16 years, and they say something has to give.

On Monday, they joined thousands of fellow dairy owners throughout the country shutting up shop for an hour and a half in a protest following the death of Janak Patel, an Auckland dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

The protest was being held as a mark of respect to dairy and retail workers killed, injured or robbed serving their community, and for the Kohles it was important to take part.

READ MORE:

* Community open day planned for Niwa's new $2.5 million Twizel office

* Rain cuts Timaru's twilight market short, but event still a success

* Anti-meth symposium in Timaru hears raw reality of impact of meth



“We keep wondering, what is going to happen? When we read what had happened [in Auckland] it was such a shock,’’ Vidya said.

“Before I never knew what a ram raid was, I had to ask my husband what that word meant. Small businesses are struggling, and many are scared.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru dairy owners Ketan and Vidya Kolhe at their Wai-iti Rd dairy.

The couple, who are part of a social media group of dairy owners throughout Timaru, said several other dairies in the town would shut on Monday for several hours, with a larger protest planned for later.

“The protest was short notice, but we want to do something bigger later,’’ Ketan said.

Like many other small business owners, the Kohles had children, and had made themselves part of the community they live in, the pair said.

“In the 16 years we have had dairies here so much has changed,’’ Ketan said.

This included the price of cigarettes, and the rules around selling them, meaning people could no longer afford items, and were forced to steal them, they said.

“We are waiting for something big to happen for the Government to do something,’’ Vidya said.

Ketan said they feared the worst case scenario was a whole family being killed during a robbery.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru couple Ketan and Vidya Kolhe have owned dairies in the town for 16 years, and wonder what will happen next.

“We don’t want that to happen.’’

Vidya said it was not just dairy owners feeling frightened and struggling.

“There’s also jewellery shops and liquor stores being targetted. It’s not affordable for anyone any more.

“My request is whatever is affordable – make it affordable. Increasing the prices of anything is not solving any problems.’’

The couple had been required to instal shutters on the tobacco cabinet in their dairy, and to sell the product in plain packaging, and were doing their part.

Now, they want the Government to do something to help them, they said.

They challenged people in power, making decisions about the price of tobacco increasing, or laws around offending, to stand behind the counter of their dairy for a month.

“Run the shop, and you will definitely see change is needed,’’ Vidya said.

“Choose a different way – educate people more about smoking, instead of the prices being put up,’’ Vidya said.

“And there is no responsibility, so people will just keep offending again and again,’’ Ketan said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Kolhes are part of a social media group of dairy owners throughout Timaru, and said several other dairies in the town would shut on Monday for several hours, with a larger protest planned for later.

The pair agreed Timaru was “pretty good’’ in terms of safety, but they constantly wondered what would happen next.

“We think, ‘when is it going to happen here’,’’ Vidya said.

The couple also urged others to sign a petition asking the Government to act on the “retail crime emergency’’.