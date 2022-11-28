Fixing July's flood damaged Waimate roads expected to cost $343,000

The Waimate District Council is hoping for assistance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency towards costs of fixing flood-damaged roads.

The estimated cost of fixing Waimate District roads damaged in July's two weather events is $343,000.

A report by council’s roading manager Rob Moffat, to be tabled at a council workshop on Tuesday, said council expected to receive 64% ($219,520) of the total cost from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for the July 18-19 and July 26-28 events.

Moffat the district’s roads especially in the Hakataramea Valley and Lake Aviemore area were affected by high rainfall on July 18-19.

“The run-off was increased due to the snow and frozen ground,” Moffat said.

“The annual recurrence interval (ARI) rainfall for Lake Aviemore was 100 years, the most flooding we have experienced since the March 1986 flood.”

Moffat said the district’s roads were again affected by high rainfall on July 26.

“The run-off was increased due the saturated soil condition from the previous event.

“Multiple road closures occurred due to significant surface flooding including the closure of State Highway 1 and 82 for an extended period.

John Bisset/Stuff There were 79 roads around the Waimate District that required repairs following the wet weather in July.

“The ARI rainfall for Waimate foothills was estimated to be over 20 years, the balance of the district had an ARI rainfall of five years.

“Pareora River had greater than a five-year ARI flow, other major rivers had a mean annual flow up to a five-year ARI.”

Moffat’s report showed the most expensive repair was $40,000 for Back Line Rd which included repairing the culvert, replacing metal, and repairing scours.

Hakataramea Pass Rd’s estimated repairs were $33,500, Evans Crossing Rd $30,000 and Mt John Rd $29,000.

Waimate District Council/Supplied The numbers signify the properties affected by the "vast amount of surface flooding" that occurred in the Hannaton, Haymans and Meyers roads area due to the Waimate Creek overflowing.

The four roads are part of the 79 around the district that require repairs.

Other repairs on the district roads include removing landslip debris, restoring streams to original positions, culvert repairs, removing trees/slips, repairing pavement damage, drainage while there was a $14,000 cost for flood inspection and signs.

Moffat said an application has been made to Waka Kotahi for emergency reinstatement assistance that is still waiting for approval.

“The assistance rate will be at our normal rate of 64%,” he said.

Council has spent $236,442 on flood damage repair up until October 30, 2022.