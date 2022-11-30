Groundswell NZ organises public forum to discuss Timaru District Plan and agricultural emissions tax

A public forum organised by Groundswell NZ is expected to inform South Canterbury landowners and businesses about the key issues facing them.

A public forum organised by Groundswell NZ will canvas key issues facing urban and rural property owners and businesses across South Canterbury, its organiser says.

The meeting at Phar Lap Raceway on Thursday will be led by Groundswell NZ’s environmental spokesperson Jamie McFadden.

McFadden said the two key issues that will be addressed at the forum are the proposed Timaru District Plan, specifically the zoning for the Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) and sites and areas of significance to Māori, and the Government’s plan to tax agricultural emissions.

“The reason why Groundswell decided to do this [public forum] is because there are a lot of people who do not understand the implications both the things will have on them,” McFadden said.

“What we aim to do is inform people in South Canterbury about the implications.”

McFadden said it was important for rural and urban landowners affected by the zoning to understand what’s going on, because it could impact them in various ways.

“One thing is, if a large part of a property, or all of the property, is affected by the zoning, the land’s value is impacted, and its saleability is reduced,” he said.

“It throws nervousness into the buying market and potential buyers might shy away from buying the land.”

Jamie McFadden said it was important for rural and urban landowners affected by the zoning to understand what's going on, because it could cause a few problems for them.

And for those who do purchase a piece of land which comes under the zoning, there will be lots of different rules about what they can and can’t do, McFadden said.

“You’re even going to need consents for certain things, and those can be restrictive and costly.

“Plus these rules can change at anytime, and people would have no idea if the rules have changed. For South Canterbury, it's going to have a massive impact because of the area and number of property owners who will be affected.”

Timaru District Council’s communications manager Stephen Doran said they have written to all the landowners affected by the Timaru District Plan and information about the plan is available on the council’s website.

“We’ve been through several stages of public consultation including publications, drop ins, public workshop over the past ten years to get to this point,” Doran said.

“We are welcoming people to get in touch with any queries, and have spoken to several stakeholder groups on specific topics.”

The message was clear when Groundswell NZ's 'A Mother of all Protests' rolled through Timaru in November 2021.

McFadden said the emissions tax will also have an impact on South Canterbury farmers, and everyone in the region who depends on farmers.

Under the emissions tax proposals in the consultation document seen by Stuff – Te tātai utu o ngā tukunga ahuwhenua - Pricing Agricultural Emissions – the scheme will be introduced in 2025, with farmers set to pay a levy on emissions that will be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years.

“One of the implications is that farmers will have less money to spend.

“When farmers have less money to spend, businesses like environmental services who help farmers, also suffer.

“Most farmers, after spending money on their basic needs, will use the rest for things like environmental works, cafés and retail shops and those businesses will suffer too.”

He said if the decision to tax agricultural emissions goes ahead even big cities like Christchurch will notice an impact.

“It will have a snowball effect which will impact the whole country.

“The other impact will be on the farmers themselves, because the tax will be putting a lot of pressures and stress on farmers who are already under a lot of pressure and stress.

“The added pressure is a sign of uncertainty to farmers.”

Jamie McFadden said Groundswell NZ invites anyone from rural or urban South Canterbury to attend the meeting on Thursday.

In South Canterbury, and New Zealand wide, McFadden said there already is “a loss of confidence in the farming industry and its future.”

“It's not just the old farmers, but the young ones too who are finding farming less attractive.”

McFadden said Groundswell NZ invites anyone from rural or urban South Canterbury to attend the meeting on Thursday.

“We will be discussing what actions they can take, what Groundswell actions they can support and the alternate solutions that we are putting forward.”

The meeting will be held at Phar Lap Raceway in Washdyke on Thursday, December 1, starting at 7pm for the Timaru District Plan discussion and 8pm for the session on agricultural emissions pricing.