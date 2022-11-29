Resource consents re-lodged for waste-to-energy plant near Waimate

A computer concept from a resource application of the proposed waste-to-energy plant for the Waimate District.

Resource consent applications for a controversial $350 million waste-to-energy plant in South Canterbury have been re-lodged with the district and regional councils.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) had originally lodged the applications in September, but they were sent back about a month later with Environment Canterbury saying there was “insufficient information being supplied regarding the proposed activities of the plant and their effect on the environment”.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor confirmed, on Monday, the company had re-lodged the Resource Management Act (RMA) consent documents with ECan and the Waimate District Council (WDC).

WDC and ECan confirmed SIRRL had re-lodged the applications.

Taylor said the application is “complex and highly technical,” and he is “confident” the additional information, including further expert evidence and data, will “meet the assessment needs of local government officials and expert consultants for their consideration.”

“If the application is accepted, and resource consent approved, it would be the first facility of its kind to be built and safely operate in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Taylor said.

“SIRRL has also reached out to iwi to work together on the proposed plant.”

Taylor said New Zealand is fast-growing out of options to safely dispose of waste.

“Minimisation of waste at source and recycling as much as possible need to be the major priorities for our nation, but we continue to face a growing waste crisis and its associated production of climate-changing methane emissions.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor said unlike methane-producing landfills, the proposed energy-from-waste plant is directly linked to what was highlighted at the recent COP 27 International Climate Change Conference. (File photo)

“Established dump sites are aging and failing, many near coastal townships, yet large tracks of land are being rendered unproductive as more landfill operations are being consented. We simply can’t continue to bury our amassing problem in the ground.”

Taylor said unlike methane-producing landfills, the proposed energy-from-waste plant is directly linked to what was highlighted at the recent COP 27 International Climate Change Conference.

“This confirmed Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to drastically reduce methane and other greenhouse gas emissions, and to start doing it yesterday.

“Energy-from-waste technology has advanced considerably and quickly, and if we look to prosperous European Union members, over 22 countries there are as many as 497 plants safely converting non-hazardous waste from households, industry, and the building sector into an alternative energy source.

“In countries such as Austria, landfills are being banned altogether.”

In a statement released on Monday, Taylor also addressed the five doctors in the Waimate District who have publicly condemned the planned construction of the plant on 15 hectares piece of land in Glenavy.

Taylor said, “We’ve also had extensive and beneficial discussions with local doctors, to further add depth to the information we’ve provided in the application, and to also answer concerns they recently raised given the newness of this technology to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“SIRRL has been grateful for their contribution, the time they’ve invested, and appreciate that the community still has questions that should, at least in part, be answered by the new application.”

SIRRL/Stuff A chart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate will work.

The 53 questions asked by the GPs include questions about the dioxins released into the air, the source of the waste for the plant, possible vermin problems, landfill facilities to dispose grate ash and fly ash produced by the plant, and concerns for the township of Glenavy.

The replies from SIRRL to the questions can be found in the “questions and answers” section of their website, he said.

Taylor said SIRRL planned to visit Glenavy and Waimate, to again meet with the community and discuss the project and planning for such meetings could “recommence” once the consent had been “accepted for consideration by ECan and the WDC.”