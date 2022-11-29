South Canterbury Tongan Society members celebrate culture

Vea Saulala, 1, and grandmother Ofa Saulala at the South Canterbury Tonga Day celebrations at the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday.

Passing on their culture to the New Zealand-born generation was all part of Tonga Day celebrations in Timaru.

The community day, on Saturday, attracted almost 200 people – mostly children, Tongan Society South Canterbury general manager Sina Latu said.

“It was really about the kids, well families and the community as a whole. It was a great day with performances from young people, the women's showcase, and the men's vege garden awards,” she said.

“One of the highlights for a lot of people were the performances, especially when it came to the young boys performing a war dance in front of their families.

“Just to see the passion and how they felt doing it was important, a lot of them were born in New Zealand, and it was really important for them to show their passion.

“There were a lot of proud dads and families after the performance.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sina Manoa Latu sits with Lote Fakatava, 3, on her left, and Blake Saulala, 4, during the performances at the Tonga Day celebrations.

The day was held for the first time in 2021, and due to its success, was brought back for 2022, Latu said.

“It is all about coming together, so our children can know our culture, to see the wellbeing of our community and see the progress everyone has made,” she said.

“It is also a time we can acknowledge funders and people who support our programmes because without them, we cannot do what we do.”

A major focus for the society is health, both physically and mentally, with the men’s vegetable garden awards being part of that, and on Saturday family’s who had collectively lost the most weight as part of the society’s family campaign were recognised, Latu said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Catherine Vea helps Violet Fifita, 8, with her traditional Tongan clothing during the Tonga Day celebrations.

“It was a really special day, young children got to learn more about the culture, there were lots of smiles, and it was great to see the confidence in the youth in the performances,” she said.

“It was a great day to showcase what we do as a community.”

Two people travel from Auckland for the event, Timaru District mayor Nigel Brown also joined the society at the beginning of the festivities, Latu said.