Significant trees removed from site of former South Canterbury RSA

A dozen significant trees on the former site of the South Canterbury RSA have been felled to make way for a housing development.

The trees, with plantings dating back at least 65 years and were on the council's significant trees register, were removed on Monday, to make way for an 11-section subdivision by landowner Yedo Investments, which is owned by former Timaru District mayor Damon Odey and his father Robert Odey.

Damon Odey has been approached for comment.

An application for the trees' removal was granted on March 5, 2021.

Dignitaries to have planted the trees include former New Zealand Governor Generals Viscount Cobham, in 1958, Sir Bernard Fergusson, in 1964, Sir Denis Blundell, in 1977, and Sir David Beattie, in 1981.

In March this year, Timaru's ‘Champagne Tree’, also on land being used for the subdivision, was controversially felled.

MARC LAURSEN Timaru's "Champagne Tree" is felled on March 31, 2022.

In April 2021, The Timaru Herald reported the South Canterbury RSA had accepted a $5000 offer from the Odeys to replace the trees and plaques, hopefully near the Timaru Town and Country Club where the RSA is now based.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru's 'Champagne Tree' stood to the left of the site to be developed into a subdivision before it was felled in March. The significant trees, felled on Monday, can be seen at the front of the section. (File photo)

The Odeys bought the site in 2019 via a tender process and rented the building back to the SCRSA at the peppercorn rate of 10 cents a month until the doors were closed for the last time in January 2020. The former SCRSA building was demolished in late November 2020.