Strawberry Fare: Waimate's feature calendar event is back after Covid-19

Waimate Strawberry committee members Joy McIvor, left, and Clare Saunders-Tack in front of the Seddon Square bandstand, which is the stage for the many acts performing at the returning one-day event.

There will be berries aplenty when Waimate's popular Strawberry Fare returns on Saturday after a two-year Covid-19 induced hiatus, but there is unlikely to be a huge quantity of the event's headline fruit.

The annual event, which has attracted up to 15,000 people in the past, will have most of its usual stallholders returning with around 250 expected to set up in Seddon Square and Boland Park, Strawberry Fare chaiman Adam Rivett says.

“A lot of them have been part of the fare for a while and have been very understanding about the past couple of years and are keen to be back.

“And we are excited to have them back.”

Well-known Waimate District berry grower Donald Butler, from Butlers Fruit Farms and Cafe on State Highway 1 at Hook, said he didn't want to sound negative, but weather conditions had not been kind for growers in the region.

“For Strawberry Fare, all (growers) will have some strawberries for sale, but I would say it will be a limited supply,” Butler said.

“Other berries are looking fine. We've already been picking a great crop of raspberries for a couple of days.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff McIvor, left, and Saunders-Tack are excited to have the event back after it was postponed the previous two years.

“We have a pretty good crop of karaka blackberries, black and red currants and gooseberries.

“All the crops except strawberries are looking so good.”

Butler said the strawberry issue could simply be traced back to the storms that hit in July and the other growers he had spoken had similar feelings about the effects of the unpredictable weather.

“A lot of plants were drowned in that massive rain in July and rotted before they could get going.

“The ones that survived are looking pretty healthy and have lots of fruit buds on them now.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Saunders-Tack, the stalls co-ordinator, said the committee is excited the event is back after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.

“I think they will all look pretty nice before Christmas.”

Rivett said there will be a wide range of food on offer, not just strawberries, plus crafts and gifts. There will also be performers, from Waimate and across the South Island.

“Strings Attached has written a song about Waimate which will be performed for everyone and various other amazing performers will be there, and of course the big man in red, Santa, will make an appearance.”

“Looking back, we could have held it last year,” Rivett said. “But we had to make the decision about the event so far out from the event, but we are really excited to have it again this year.

“It is an event for the calendar in Waimate, and it is known to have around 10,000-15,000 people come through, we hope to have that many again, but you never know.”