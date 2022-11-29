Seven new state houses to be built in Timaru District in next year

Seven new state houses will be built in the Timaru District in the next year, and 86 more retrofitted.

In an announcement from Housing Minister Megan Woods, during her visit to the district on Tuesday, she said 32 retrofits had also been completed across the district in the past year.

Woods visited one of those retrofitted homes, at Timaru’s Marston Rd, and said the Government’s push to upgrade its older public housing stock meant more people were able to live in warmer, drier, healthier homes and stay in their community.

“It was great to see the Government’s retrofit programme in action in Timaru, and the good work being done by the local Kāinga Ora team to resolve South Canterbury’s housing challenges,’’ Woods said.

READ MORE:

* Resource consents re-lodged for waste-to-energy plant near Waimate

* South Canterbury Tongan Society members celebrate culture

* Three-car pile up on SH1 north of Timaru after motorist slows for ducks



“Retrofitting properties is part of the Government’s wider programme of work to improve our older homes many of which still have good bones, with up to 50 more years of life left in them once they’ve been upgraded.”

She said the retrofitting programme was often more sustainable than demolishing and building new “when there is no significant benefit to redevelopment”.

The Marston Rd home was built in 1939 and work included the installation of perimeter insulation, double glazing and a complete refit of the kitchen and bathroom, as well as redecoration of the interior, with space opened up in the kitchen and living areas, “and in the toilet and bathroom to make it more accessible”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A social housing development is planned for land opposite Ara in Timaru.

“We can, and we should build more homes, and that’s exactly what we’re doing - 10,600 additional homes and counting, but if we reuse our existing homes, we can spend our money more wisely and protect the embodied carbon within them, and the social value of our older buildings.

“It is clear that we need to take all the steps we can to address the housing crisis in New Zealand that is the most cost-effective and financially prudent, for each area in the country.”

She said construction on the largest public housing build in South Canterbury in 50 years is expected to start later next year, with 39 homes to be built on a 12,100m² site which includes 29 Grey Rd, and the large grassed sports field area behind it, adjacent to the Ara car park in Timaru.

As of June, information from the Ministry of Social Development that manages the social housing register showed, 105 applicants for houses in the Timaru District, nine in the Waimate District, and five in the Mackenzie District.