More than 170 families supported through Christmas Angel Project in South Canterbury

An initiative to help struggling South Canterbury families at Christmas is the biggest yet with 177 families receiving support this year.

That is a huge increase from 130 in 2021, with the Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Christmas Angel Project assisting 90 families in 2020 and 53 in 2019.

As part of the project, donors, known as angels, are each given a family to donate presents, vouchers or experiences to who would otherwise not be able to celebrate the festive season the way most do by exchanging gifts.

Social agencies in the region have reported increased demand in their services in the lead up to Christmas, with the cost of living, power and petrol prices all contributing.

This week gifts for the project began being delivered by members of the community to Presbyterian Support, to be distributed to those families in need, co-ordinator Jan Hide said.

Once the gifts begin to arrive, the social service agencies involved, Family Works, Arowhenua Whānau Services, Plunket, Aoraki Multicultural, Caroline House, and Refugee Settlement Services, are notified the gifts for their clients have been dropped off, Hide said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Christmas Angel Project co-ordinator Jan Hide with just some of the gifts for the initiative on Wednesday.

“They then come and collect them, and it is the families' caseworkers that deliver the gifts to the families.

“The families/sponsors are allocated a code so that the identity of both parties remains confidential.’’

Hide thanked the sponsors taking part in the initiative.

“Many are doing this for the first time this year, and they have reported that they have enjoyed the process.

“Some sponsors involve their children in purchasing the gifts and through that they are learning about giving and caring for others.”

She had been humbled reading through the families’ stories.

“...and admire that they are doing all they can to improve not only their lives but those of their children.

“Knowing a bit about the family and what they have asked for/need makes the giving of gifts that much more personal and useful for that family.”

Meanwhile, to help take the pressure off struggling families, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) Family Works and The Timaru Herald work together every year setting up a Christmas tree in the Herald's foyer for people to donate gifts.

Unwrapped gifts can be left under The Timaru Herald Community Christmas Tree at 19 Sophia St. The office is open from 8am-5pm, weekdays, except between 1pm-2pm when the office is closed.