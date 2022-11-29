Man admits sex charge involving 15-year-old girl

A dispute over wording in the summary of facts prevented it being read in the Timaru District Court when a man admitted sexual connection with a young person. (File photo)

Name suppression lapsed for a Timaru man as he admitted sexual connection with a 15-year-old girl in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Ethan James Ferguson, 21, admitted the charge, laid representatively, which occurred in May 2022 and was convicted on the guilty plea by Judge Dominic Dravitzki.

A summary of facts was not read in court as a paragraph in page two was disputed by the defendant.

Judge Dravitzki said the prosecution had only become aware of the disputed material late in proceedings and there “needs to be some discussion”.

“I remand you to appear again on December 13 to enable these discussions to take place.”

Judge Dravitzki, in noting continued name suppression was not pursued, said police did not oppose bail, that the defendant had no prior convictions and had acknowledged his responsibility in the matter.

Ferguson was charged, along with a 26-year-old man, whose name remains suppressed, and they first appeared in court on November 1.