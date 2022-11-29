Loaded cut down rifle allegedly pointed at Timaru police officer
A 25-year-old Timaru man made no plea to several charges, including recklessly pointing a fully loaded firearm at a police officer, when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.
Daniel David Thomson-Witika was remanded back in custody to appear again on December 13 when he appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Dominic Dravitzki, who said that pleas will be expected at that appearance.
All the charges Thomson-Witika is facing relate to an incident which allegedly occurred on October 16, 2022.
He is charged with using a firearm recklessly by pointing a fully loaded cut down .22 pump action rifle at a police officer in Timaru; possessing a pistol, a cut down .22 pump action rifle; had .22 pump action rifle with intent to prevent arrest of himself while he said the cut down weapon was with him; presenting the weapon at two police officers; possessing 11 .22 rounds of ammunition, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a meth pipe.
