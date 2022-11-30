Historic Timaru gallery's seismic refurbishment under review after tender fail

The high seismic risk House Gallery has been closed and fenced off since 2017. Photo taken October 2020.

A start on the seismic refurbishment of the historic House Gallery at Aigantighe Art Gallery is on hold after the Timaru District Council failed to receive any tenders for the work.

As the council wrestles with a budget blowout for the Theatre Royal development, the budget for the refurbishment of the 117-year-old House Gallery, closed since 2017 because it was of very high seismic risk (10%) relative to a new building, remains unchanged at the $3.3 million predicted in October 2020.

Council committed to the full redevelopment of the gallery as part of its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan and has $1.9m of work tagged in its key projects in the 2022-2023 annual plan. That full redevelopment has two separate projects – the House Gallery refurbishment and the demolition and replacement of extensions to the main gallery built in 1978 and 1995 – with an $8.5m-$9.5m total cost.

“There are no changes to the proposed $3.3 million budget for the seismic refurbishment process, but it’s important to note that the budget is our best estimate of the overall project costs,” council's communications and engagement manager, Stephen Doran, said.

“While we monitor all projects closely and obtain the most detailed cost estimates possible, the overall cost of any project is in the end driven by current market conditions and can only be arrived at through a thorough tender process.”

Doran said “planning work was completed and put out to tender but unfortunately due to technical nature of the project, and the tight market conditions, we did not receive any responses”.

“It’s important that we get this project right, so we are currently reviewing the procurement process and market availability of potential contractors to complete the work.

“Following this process we will have more concrete time frames and detailed designs for the house gallery to share with the community.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, taken in 2019. The House Gallery is the left with the 1978 extension to the right and 1995 extension to front. Photo taken October 2020.

In June 2022, a display at the gallery showed off five concepts from architectural firms of how the gallery’s redevelopment may look.

Gallery project manager Hamish Pettengell said at the time it was important the community had the opportunity to help shape the future of the gallery.

“We see the Heritage House Gallery as one of the biggest pieces of art in our collection and the project to seismically strengthen continues, and as we move closer to redeveloping the rest of the gallery it’s important that it’s done in a way that’s both sympathetic to the heritage values of the building, while meeting the current and future needs of the community and the growing collection,’’ he said.

A gallery activity report to council in March 2022, said the unavailability of House Gallery had been noticed by the community since its closure in 2017.

“This vital community project will see the Heritage House Gallery, which was built in 1905 and generously gifted to the people of Timaru in 1956, seismically strengthened; the installation of environmental control; the restoration and reinstatement of key heritage features; and addressing the building’s deficiencies enabling the safe reopening of a community treasure,” the report says.

NB Architects/Supplied NB Architects' proposal for the redevelopment of the Aigantighe Art Gallery. The Timaru company says it was inspired by two South Canterbury identities - John Hardcastle, who discovered the loess layers at Dashing Rocks, the foundation for climate change science, and the Daisy Le Cren series by artist Colin McCahon.

“The Aigantighe Art Gallery Redevelopment will transform the Heritage House Gallery (stage 1) into a fit for purpose art gallery that meets national and international standards sympathetic to the heritage fabric of the building.”

The report also outlines Stage 2 which sees the demolition of the 1978/1995 extension and the construction of a fit-for-purpose facility.

“This will include increased collection storage, a new connection/link with the Heritage House Gallery, increased exhibition space with two dedicated gallery spaces, a multi-functional education and community space and increased work areas.

“Together these projects will deliver a unique modern art gallery that is able to showcase the best of regional and national art and meet the future needs of the community,” the report states.