Timaru Festival of Roses organisers hoping for good weather

The 2017 Timaru Festival of Roses was a blooming success with a new night market drawing a large crowd.

It began as a way to showcase Timaru’s newest garden at Caroline Bay and this weekend organisers are looking forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of an event honouring roses.

The three-day Timaru Festival of Roses begins on Friday, and after its cancellation in 2021 because of Covid-19, festival director Chris Thomas said the committee was collectively crossing its fingers for good weather, and support.

“We’re looking for fine weather,’’ Thomas said.

The idea for the festival was dreamt up more than 20 years ago by the late Trevor Griffiths, a world-renowned rosarian, who the Caroline Bay garden is named for.

He died in 2010 after a long illness.

“This historic garden was created from the collection of Trevor Griffiths and is recognised by the World Federation of Rose Societies as a Garden of Excellence and has been awarded the status of Garden of National Significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.’’

Using the new rose garden as the catalyst, the Timaru Festival of Roses was created in 2002.

Over the years the festival has included a number of different features, such as the New Zealand Hat and Hair Awards.

Thomas said at the festival’s cocktail party, which would include past committee members and invited guests to open the festival, about 12 hats that featured in the awards will be on display.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Festival of Roses festival director Chris Thomas at the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden at Caroline Bay on Wednesday, hoping for fine weather for the weekend.

“It will be about celebrating the great things people did in the festival in the past.’’

Other festival highlights will be the Children’s Floral Fantasy – botanical artwork from Timaru’s school children, floral art exhibitions, the South Canterbury Rose Society annual rose show and sales, and the market day on Caroline Bay on Sunday.

“We also have NZ Gardening editor Lynda Hallinan on Saturday hosting workshops,’’ Thomas said.

These include Hallinan sharing her love of roses, and showing participants edible homemade gifts.

In the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday from 1.30pm and Sunday will be a display of botanical creations from South Canterbury school children.

Thomas said the Christmas Market Day on the Bay on Sunday, will include live music and stalls, with musican Jason Kerrison also performing.

On the same day there will be a free demonstration on the care of roses, at the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden, at 1.30pm.

The Caroline Bay Association rides will be also running on Sunday.

For more information visit festivalofroses.co.nz.