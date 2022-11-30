'This is a lot of cannabis', judge tells defendant

A man caught with “a lot of cannabis” has no previous drug convictions the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Waimate man admitted growing a large quantity of cannabis when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police found 332 grams of cannabis plant material in two large plastic bags and 108 cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, in a set-up in a garage at the rear of Daniel Shadrach Gilchrist’s property during a search on October 21, 2022.

The 39-year-old admitted charges of cultivating and possessing cannabis when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday.

Sergeant Trevor Howard, reading from the summary of facts, said the operation involved tents being full of the cannabis plants in the garage along with various cannabis-growing paraphernalia.

READ MORE:

* Loaded cut down rifle allegedly pointed at Timaru police officer

* Man admits sex charge involving 15-year-old girl

* Man admits reckless driving around Timaru sparking police hunt



“The defendant said it was for his personal use,” Howard said.

Judge Dravitzki, in noting the guilty pleas, said he would not enter convictions “at this point” until he received more information into the defendant’s medical circumstances.

“He doesn’t have any previous drug convictions,” Judge Dravitzki said.

“This is a lot of a cannabis.”

Judge Dravitzki, in remanding Gilchrist on bail for sentencing on February 16, 2023, ordered a number of reports to be completed including an assessment for an electronically-monitored sentence of community detention.

“If discharge without conviction is to be pursued then that information will need to be filed by January 23.”