'Unpleasant odours' from Waimate oxidation ponds prompts notice from district council

Mechanical failures are being blamed for “unpleasant odours” coming from Waimate’s oxidation ponds .

The Waimate District Council’s asset group manager, Dan Mitchell, on the social media post, said they are aware of the odour emanating from McNamara Road site and are “carrying out steps to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

“In recent weeks, two mechanical aerators have failed, and as a result, reduced oxygen levels have caused strong odours within the vicinity of the site,” Mitchell said.

“Replacement parts and a new gearbox are on order and are expected to arrive this week.

“The treatment ponds are a biological process, quite similar to your own digestive system and have a delicate balance.

“Up until now, the ponds have been in a very healthy state, but unfortunately, as with all natural pond processes, they can be affected by sudden changes in the microbiology.”

Mitchell said in this case the change happened quite rapidly, and council could not contain it.

“In the interim, council is attempting to mitigate the situation by pumping from a healthier pond into the affected pond, alongside the addition of chemicals.

“Throughout the year, it’s not unusual for the balance to be affected at the site, and more often than not, the issue resolves itself. On this occasion, that hasn’t been the case and therefore, has resulted in the unpleasant odour.”

Mitchell said the issue will be resolved “as a matter of priority” after the parts arrive.

“At this point, the odour itself may linger, but will start to settle down over the next fortnight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused, and thank you for your understanding.”

A desludging project at the oxidation ponds was carried out in early 2021 which aimed to improve the complex's long term life and performance.

The work aimed to remove in excess of 500 tonnes of sludge from the base of the two ponds, a cleaning process that hasn’t taken place since their construction some 20 years ago, the council said in 2021.

Council said the work will add a further 30 to 40 years of capacity to the McNamara Rd site.