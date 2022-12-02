$9m Lake Tekapo youth hostel 'close to full' weeks after reopening

The $9m YHA Lake Tekapo was the newest of the country’s 33 YHA properties prior to it closing all of it’s managed hostels in 2021. (File photo)

A key accommodation facility in the Mackenzie has reopened after being mothballed in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and is already running close to capacity, with another set to open soon.

The $9m, 128-bed YHA Lake Tekapo opened in April 2019, but was a casualty of the YHA closure which also saw 10 other hostels close around the country in Aoraki/Mt Cook, Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch, Wanaka, Franz Josef, Te Anau and two in Queenstown, close on December 15, 2021.

Hostel staff were made redundant days before Christmas, after the not-for-profit association folded due to what it called an unsustainable financial position created by Auckland’s lockdown and New Zealand’s international border restrictions.

But the Takapō/Tekapo YHA has quietly reopened for business under new ownership, with Aoraki/Mt Cook and a number of others set to follow suit.

Takapō/Tekapo YHA lodge manager John Garlick said the relaunch two weeks ago had been a “soft opening”, with the hostel relisting on the booking.com and YHA websites.

Garlick and wife Marie have moved from Christchurch to help get the business up and running, which he said posed some unique challenges after having been shuttered for so long.

“There are a lot of systems that need to be rebooted, serviced, all that sort of thing.

“We had a big challenge getting the wi-fi back up and running, and the washing machines and dryers, all those had to be serviced, the lifts had to be certified, the list just goes on.”

While still operating as YHA Lake Tekapo, Garlick said the hostel will be rebranded in the new year.

Supplied The $9m YHA hostel in Takapō/Tekapo was open for less than three years before falling victim to the nationwide YHA closures in 2019 (File photo).

Colliers agency Christchurch managing director Hamish Doig said the purchasers, “an internationally aligned accommodation provider”, do not want their identity revealed.

Doig said the same buyer bought eight of the nine properties for sale, snapping up the Tākapo/Tekapo, Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington, Wanaka, Queenstown, Franz Josef hostels, and taking over the lease of Hereford St, Christchurch hostel.

“The only one they missed out on was Te Anau.”

He described the Takapō/Tekapo property as “the jewel in the crown.”

Garlick said staffing had been one of the biggest issues so far at the property.

“We’re trying to – where possible – get local staff, but that's pretty hard.”

“My manager is talking to a number of people regarding recruitment, but it’s not easy.”

The company offers staff accommodation, which Garlick hoped would go some way to circumventing the staff housing issues that can plague businesses in the region.

Supplied The YHA Aoraki/Mt Cook was one of the 11 managed hostels in prime tourist spots closed and put on the market when the national association found itself in an ‘unsustainable financial position’ in 2021. A number are now set to reopen with new owners, with Takapō/Tekapo the first to throw open its doors, and Aoraki/Mt Cook set to follow (File photo).

“We’re still feeling our way, but I expect there will be six or seven vacancies, maybe more, and they’re going to reopen the bar and restaurant downstairs, which might be around ten or more full time jobs altogether.”

The hostel had bookings for tour groups throughout 2023, and even some interested in booking for 2024, he said.

“We’ve just had our second tour in, and it’s good. It's bringing people back in and bringing dollars locally.”

“We’re pretty close to being full most nights.”

“There are a number of other YHAs that will be reopening within the next few months. Wanaka will be open in another two or three weeks. Mt Cook is back on, Franz Joseph and Christchurch are all on the radar for the next month or so.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Lodge manager John Garlick says getting systems up and running more than a year after the hostel closed, and finding staff are the two biggest challenges for the Lake Tekapo YHA, seen here under construction in 2019.

Garlick said the couple, who are first time visitors to Tekapo, had been “well and truly welcomed” by the “amazing locals.”

“One person even made us a massive handmade pavlova. It must have been about eight or nine inches high, full of fruit and cream. Just amazing – the whole staff enjoyed it.”

Mackenzie Tourism development manager Lydia Stoddart said the reopening of the Takapō/Tekapo and Aoraki/Mt Cook hostels is “amazing news.”

”We’re welcoming both back with very open arms. It’s awesome to have Takapō as the first ... just having that bit more vibrancy around the Takapō lakefront is exciting for everyone. And then when Aoraki can reopen, we’re welcoming them with open arms too.”

She said the value the backpacker and youth tourist provides is “immense and quite often undervalued.”

Supplied Hon. Jacqui Dean opening the YHA Lake Tekapo in September 2019.

The youth and backpacker market is an important market for New Zealand, and for the Mackenzie, and provides “immense lifelong value”.

“They stay in our region longer, they come back and often provide labour. They are lifetime advocates for our countries when they go back overseas, and they often later in life, bring family and continue to come back as well.

“The other part of it is New Zealander’s typically enjoy seeing that market back in town because they’re young and vibrant, they remind you of what it's like to travel, there's that feeling of nostalgia around it as well.

“I think the youth backpacker market provides much more value than we possibly give people credit for in so many more ways than just the economic contribution.”

But Stoddart said there are infrastructure and staffing issues that will see some bumps in the road as the tourism industry rebuilds from the pandemic years.

Supplied The hostel, which has a prime lakeside site, had a “soft reopening” in mid-November, but is already nearly full most nights, says lodge manager John Garlick (File photo).

“It’s absolutely going to take time to get back to what was pre-Covid normal in terms of connectivity. Staff shortages are a big constraint and a big handbrake to reopening some of those services. For example, pre-Covid, we used to have the Cook Connection bus services, which I don't think they’re able to operate this summer because of staffing challenges.”

She said some other services are returning, with Entrada Group/Intercity announcing they will resume West Coast services.”

The Mackenzie route is still operating at a reduced schedule, but will be increased “as demand and staffing allows.”

“Everyone’s in the same situation where we’re feeling strong demand, but staff is probably the key handbrake at the moment with the labour shortages.”

While she would “love to see some Immigration New Zealand and policy setting changes”, the tourism staffing shortage is worldwide, she said.

The Mackenzie tourism industry is anticipating a “really good summer,” with meeting demand being one of the biggest challenges ahead, she said.