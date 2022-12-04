Councillors show support for te reo Māori on Waimate District's signage

“There was support” for the inclusion of te reo Maori on signs at a recent Waimate District Council workshop.

Waimate District councillors have shown support for a plan to include te reo Māori on signage throughout the district as part of an economic development plan.

The matter was discussed at a workshop on Tuesday with council’s chief executive Stuart Duncan saying while there was no agreement or decision required, and no resolution made at the workshop, “there was support for the project to move forward".

“The purpose [of the workshop] was for elected members to provide feedback and direction on the inclusion of te reo Māori within the signage topology,” Duncan said.

“We are very early in the process and a number of elements are currently being considered. Staff will also discuss the project with the local rūnanga.”

“The project involves looking at the design elements, eg, logo, colours, graphics, materials and size.

“The use of te reo Māori is one of those elements. All the elements need to be decided before the design phase can commence.”

Duncan said a signage audit will identify which signs will be replaced, how many and where they are located.

Developing a signage plan is part of the district’s economic development plan’s beautification of the district’s entrances and main streets section.

The plan says there is currently “a lack of consistency” across the district’s signs in terms of brand, design and size.

“A number of signs are in varying condition and states of readability due to ageing, lack of maintenance and vandalism.

“Content on all signs needs to be reviewed and refreshed to ensure it is still current. The focus of this action is to develop a plan that provides guidance on the planning, design, installation and maintenance of signage throughout the district.

“The plan will ensure consistency in brand, design, symbols used, messages conveyed, materials used, landscaping, and suitable locations.”

The report says visitors are also increasingly using smartphones and tablets to obtain information so QR codes (or similar) and website links should be incorporated.

Signs may be grouped into the following types:

District gateway, town entrance, directional, community facility, information kiosks, events, walkway/cycleway information/markers, interpretive, and street banners.