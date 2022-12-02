Timaru teacher to retire after 51 years' - 46 at same school

Mountainview High School teacher Miles Winter is retiring after 46 years at the school.

When Miles Winter arrived in Timaru as a first year teacher in 1972, he was only going to stay in the district for two years.

Next week, after 51 years’ teaching, 46 of those at Mountainview High School, Winter will leave the school gates for the last time.

“It is time,’’ Winter said.

“In some ways it’s a little bit scary as I’m entering a new stage of life.’’

Born in Dunedin, Winter said as a primary school pupil he was awarded a prize for “devotion to duty’’.

“I have always had an interest in dealing with kids, and when I was finishing school I thought ‘what will I do?’.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Miles Winter in front of an old timetable in his office. He has been the Mountainview High School timetabler for many years.

Teachers’ college was an option, and so Winter gained a primary teaching qualification.

“Then I came to Timaru in 1972, for two years, for primary teaching and taught for six years.’’

Then the option to teach at Timaru College, now known as Mountainview High School, at Arthur St, came up.

“I applied, got the job and have been here ever since.’’

Over the years, he taught a range of subjects at Mountainview, starting with physical education and health.

“The only area I haven’t taught in is the arts, but then I know my limitations.’’

This year he has taught business studies and commerce, and has been the principal’s nominee on the school board and for NZQA.

He was also the school’s timetabler for many years, a job he had enjoyed, he said.

As a “good conversation starter’’, Winter has kept the old timetable he used to use, before computers – the board a sea of colour-coded circles.

He also organised day relief for teachers – not an easy task in the past three years, he said.

One of the most memorable moments in his career was when Timaru College moved from Arthur St to its site on Pages Rd, in 1984, to “a brand-new school’’, known as Mountainview.

The biggest change in his time in education had been technology.

“As a teacher it wasn’t quite slates when I started, but we used blackboards and chalk.

“And where kids used to work in books, taking notes down, now a lot of the work is through computers.

“The basic skills of writing are slowly going.’’

As a result teachers had needed to adapt to the changes when imparting their knowledge, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Miles Winter says he will miss the camaraderie with his colleagues, and the students, when he finishes next week.

Winter said he would miss the camaraderie with his colleagues, and the students, when he finishes next week.

“Everyone gets on very well but like any family, you have your moments.

“I will miss the people contact.’’

There had never been a day he woke up and did not want to go to work, he said.

“As a kid I always enjoyed going to school as well.

“There was never a day the same and I have enjoyed my teaching career.’’

Winter will move to Christchurch to be with his wife who is a teacher at Papanui High School.

He hoped the pair would travel, and he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Winter encouraged anyone who wanted to be a teacher to treat it as a profession, not a job.

“Get involved with the life of the school.’’

Mountainview High School principal Kenny Diamond said Winter’s contribution to the school was “legendary in a very literal sense’’.

“He has taught thousands of students, timetabled entire school years, travelled incalculable distances with students on many different school trips,’’ he said.

He described Winter as a strong union man who always had the back of staff members, and supported them, whether by “a friendly chat, useful advice or just a listening ear’’.

“As a whānau school, Miles really understands the importance of building quality relationships, with everyone around him – students, parents and staff included.

“He will be missed next year by all.’’