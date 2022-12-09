Zero interest in Caroline Bay cafe proposal

The Caroline Bay cafe proposal was for it to be located off Marine Parade, next to the car park and fronting the beach volleyball courts.

A Timaru District Council proposal for a cafe at Caroline Bay has failed to generate any interest.

The council advertised for expressions of interest in October but communications manager Stephen Doran said on Friday "no submissions were received” for the expression, which closed on Wednesday.

"This will now go to the (council's) infrastructure committee for a decision on the next steps," Doran said.

Council's advertisement on the electronic tendering service www.gets.govt.nz was for EOI's in establishing a cafe on a site off Marine Parade on Caroline Bay.

"The cafe will sit in the heart of Caroline Bay, adding a further dimension to the visitor experience at one of Timaru District Council’s key attractions," the advert said.

"There will be a two-stage process to select the preferred operator. From the request for Expressions of Interest a small number of respondents will be shortlisted to proceed to the second stage."

The building would be located off Marine Parade, next to the car park and fronting the beach volleyball courts.

In 2017, a similar process attracted just two proposals from interested parties.

At the time, then councillor Steve Wills said it was “interesting” more proposals had not been received given it was in one of the “best locations”.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, who was then Timaru CBD group chairperson, thought the idea was “fantastic”. But, he raised concerns about whether Timaru could sustain another cafe, saying “I hope it’s sustainable over the winter period”.