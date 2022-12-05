Timaru's new soundshell seating ready to rock for Christmas at Caroline Bay

The new $3.45 million seating complex at the Caroline Bay Soundshell will be officially in use two days after being handed over by the contractors to the Timaru District Council.

Builders, Thompson Engineering, will hand over the finished "like-for-like" seating replacement on Thursday, allowing council to open it for use during the annual Harcourts Christmas on the Bay family concert on Saturday.

Council has confirmed the official opening of the complex at 4pm on Thursday with the handover, an official blessing, mayoral welcome and unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

"The Timaru District Council have assured new organisers, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC), that the bleacher seating will be ready in time for this family friendly community Christmas concert," Kirsty Burnett, PSSC's marketing/fundraising co-ordinator for the event, said in a press release.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The new seating complex at the Caroline Bay Soundshell will be in use on Saturday for the Christmas on the Bay concert.

Christmas on the Bay was cancelled in 2021 because of Covid-19, but in 2020, a crowd of around 5000 people packed the complex for the event.

The final cost of the replacement structure is double the original budget of $1.7m that was listed through the Timaru District Council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) in June 2021.

Parts of the original seating structure, which seats about 1800 people and opened on December 26, 1957, had been deemed unsafe and cordoned off, and in 2018, council was warned that it needed to be replaced within five years.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The first concrete panels for the new seating at the Caroline Bay Soundshell were craned into place on May 5, 2022.

In 2019, about 300 seats were cordoned off for the Christmas on the Bay concert with council saying “these bleachers are near the end of their life”.

While the new structure almost mirrors the one it replaces, it contains a number of modern improvements including being built on galvanised steel, and the addition of an accessible walkway on the northern side of the structure to enable better access for those who require or prefer wheelchair access or prams etc.

Council has also installed safety handrails where required which were not on the previous structure.