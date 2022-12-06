Descendants sought of Kimbell landowners in 1800s

An aerial view of the small Mackenzie District township of Kimbell that is on State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Burkes Pass.

A real estate company is on the hunt for relatives of two people who purchased sections of land in the small township of Kimbell in the Mackenzie District 149 years ago.

The search, flagged in two recent newspaper advertisements placed by The Property Group in Nelson, is based around a request from the Mackenzie District Council.

The first advert is for a William Saltau Davidson who purchased land in Kimbell in April 1883 while the second relates to Michael Rowand (Gray) Buchanan who bought land in the township in December 1873.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any will or surviving successor of Davidson or Buchanan are being asked to contact the company.

READ MORE:

* Peace Avenue's 100-year-old trees finally getting a trim

* Baby makes speedy arrival at historic South Canterbury pub

* Mackenzie plans for 30 years of growth

Emma Baker, of The Property Group, said the search relates to a move by the MacKenzie District Council "to legalise two sections of land which are currently being used as roads but are in private ownership".

"It appears the owners' original intention was that these sections be vested as road, but they never properly legalised the land as part of the original subdivision," Baker said.

"The owners all died in the early 1900s.

"Council is looking for information on any possible successors who may object to the land becoming road and, or, would be entitled to compensation for the land."

Do you know more? Are you a descendant? The Timaru Herald would like to hear from you. Email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz

Rosemary Moran from the Fairlie Heritage Museum said there was a mention of Buchanan in the book High Endeavour by William Vance.

Davidson is referenced as the buyer, along with George Frederick Glulee, of Burkes Pass, of just over 100 acres from Three Springs Station in the late 1870s.

"They in turn sold some half acre blocks once subdivision plans for the village of Silverstream were approved in August 1878."

Moran said Davidson was referred a number of times in a book, The Station Years, by Noel Crawford as well as in a small article about Kimbell.

That article also refers to Three Springs and says that in the 1880s Davidson brought into partnership with Frederick J Kimbell but after about seven years Buchanan returned to Scotland.