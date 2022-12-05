More participants and more catches at Waimate's Hook Beach fishing contest

Eight-year-old Riley Hooper, of Glenavy, taking part in the Hook Beach fishing contest.

The annual Hook Beach fishing contest this year saw more entrants participating and a Waimate man walking away with the big $1000 prize.

More than 130 people participated in Saturday’s event, with co-organiser Craig Rowley saying the conditions on the day were ‘’excellent’’.

“The weather was fantastic and everyone was well-behaved,” Rowley said.

“There were a good number of participants this year especially with all the other things happening around the district.”

A Waimate man walked away with the big $1000 prize for the biggest elephant fish caught (4.80 kilograms).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff 10-year-old Harrison McGillen, of Waimate, taking part in the annual Hook Beach fishing contest on Saturday.

The cash prize for the biggest elephant fish increased from $500 to $1000 after a disappointing contest in 2020 where no elephant fish were caught and saw around 100 participants.

The contest was cancelled in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More than 130 people participated in the annual Hook Beach fishing contest.

Rowley said the Waimate man’s catch was among 15 other elephant fish that were caught this year. Other fishes caught during the contest include skate fish, kahawai, cod and a “variety of sharks”.

Apart from the $1000 cash prize, participants who placed first, second and third in the other categories won prizes donated by local businesses.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zack, 4, and Jared Hagan show their catches as part of the annual Hook Beach fishing contest.

Now in its fourth year, Rowley said the contest was started to promote a fun family day out and to get children involved in fishing.

Rowley said the organisers are looking forward to the contest next year and hope there will be a bigger turn out.