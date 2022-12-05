Fairlie cycle fundraiser brings in more than 2K for family

At the end of the 24-hour cycle-a-thon in Fairlie on Sunday morning are, from left, Zaine Akuhata-Huntington (Cole's older brother), Jake Lloyd-Forrest, Bron Williams and her partner and support crew Drew Seward.

A 24-hour community fundraiser for a 19-year-old cancer patient and his family raised $2643.

The cycle-a-thon in support of Cole Huntington, in Fairlie’s Bobby Square, began at 10am on Saturday, and was organised by Bron Williams who wanted to show support for the former-Fairlie family.

Last month Huntington, who lives in Albury, was diagnosed with testicular cancer after going to the doctor with back pain.

He is now undergoing an intensive trial chemotherapy regime at Christchurch Hospital in an attempt to shrink the non seminoma germ cell testicular malignancy with para-aortic and axillary lymph nodes.

If the chemo is successful, Huntington will have surgery.

As part of the fundraiser, people were able to donate $10 to ride a stationary bike.

Supplied/PLA'S Photo Factory Cole's grandparents Ann, left, and Dick Huntington, right, and, centre, Cole's older brother Zaine at the fundraiser.

​​​​​On Monday, Williams said she was proud of the community and “very humbled’’.

Participants rode about 860 kilometres on the bike, with Williams cycling for most of the 24-hours, with a second bike brought in, so people could join her and keep her company, she said.

“The family are quite overwhelmed at the support they’re receiving,’’ she said.

A Givealittle page has also been set up by Cole's aunt Rebecca Richards, to help the family with day-to-day essentials, as well as the cost of travel and parking for treatment.