Men deny charges of murdering Anaru Moana in High Court in Timaru

Anaru Moana disappeared on December 20, 2021, the day his mother died in Waimate. He has not been seen since.

Two men have denied murdering a man last seen in South Canterbury a year ago when they appeared in the High Court in Timaru on Tuesday.

The men, aged 32 and 40, from the Waitaki and Waimate districts, respectively, made separate appearances before Justice Mander on a number of charges, including the murder of Anaru Moana.

Both men appeared by audiovisual link from Christchurch and were remanded in custody to appear on February 28 for a case review hearing with their interim name suppressions continuing to that date.

A trial, lasting up to eight weeks, has been set down to start on July 29, 2024, in the High Court in Timaru.

READ MORE:

* Five men plead not guilty to murdering Mongrel Mob member Codi Wilkinson

* Five men in court accused of murdering Codi Wilkinson

* Men arrested after stabbing also face aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges



One of the men’s lawyers, Simon Shamy, expressed concern about the length of time is client would be in custody if the trial is not until July 2024.

Shamy also suggested if the trial had a shorter time frame, an earlier date could possibly be found.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home in Mary St by his niece about 6.30am.

Police launched a homicide investigation into Moana's disappearance in July and have not found his body.

Court documents allege Moana was murdered on December 20, the day he was last seen.

The 40-year-old is also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping.

The 32-year-old is also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping plus possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping charges relate to a separate alleged incident involving another victim that took place on October 7 last year in Oamaru.

The men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said the men pleaded guilty to all charges. Updated 6.50pm, December 6.