Passerby's split-second decision at crash scene helped save man's life

Former Alpine Energy chief executive Andrew Tombs received a national award for community service at the recent New Zealand Road Safety, Emergency Response and Healthcare Awards.

As a regular driver on State Highway 1 between Timaru and Christchurch, it was a broken electronic road sign that first alerted Andrew Tombs something wasn’t right.

The former chief executive of Alpine Energy was on his way to Christchurch for business, on the evening of July 17, when south of Rakaia he noticed the road sign alerting drivers to slow down was not flashing.

Just further along the road, out of the corner of his eye, Tombs noticed a vehicle in a paddock and decided to turn back.

It was that split-second decision that saved a life, and the reason he was awarded the National Award for Community Service at the recent New Zealand Road Safety, Emergency Response and Healthcare Awards.

“When I turned back and got a clearer view of the car, I could see the brightness of the white airbags,” Tombs said.

He said he quickly assessed the scene to ensure it was clear of hazards, and making sure his own safety was not compromised he rushed to the vehicle.

“I was making sure there were no sources of fuel, flames or smoke.

“I was also making sure there were no other passengers, and the driver was slumped over, and while he was semi-conscious he wasn’t really talking, but didn’t look to have major injuries.”

Tombs administered first aid on the driver and tried to calm him down as he became more agitated.

On the phone to emergency services the entire time, he also used the driver’s phone to contact his parents to let them know he had been in a crash.

“As I later discovered the driver had a diabetes attack and I had a mint in my pocket, so I gave him that.’’

“The other thing I was worried about was, because the driver had taken out the fence, there was no barrier for any animals in the paddock to SH1 and I could see some shadowy animals in the dark.”

Tombs said when emergency services arrived, and the driver was taken away, a St John paramedic told him “well done, you may have just saved that man’s life”.

However, Tombs said he had done “what anyone else would do”.

“A lot of the things I’d learn from first aid and safety training just kicked into gear.

“It all just happened naturally.”

He would not hesitate to stop at a crash scene again and said his time as a volunteer firefighter in the 1990s had also helped.

Supplied Tombs receives his award from Minister of Transport Michael Wood.

It was not until the next day when he went to put on his shoes from the night before, and realised they were soaked in oil, that he really thought about the incident.

He had not spoken to the driver involved in the crash.

He said it was “humbling” to receive the national award and praised first-responders who dealt with crashes on a regular basis.

Tombs said it was now fitting he had accepted the role of chief executive of St John in the Northern Territory, Darwin, Australia.

He would begin in the new year, he said.

A St John worker who attended the crash said Tomb’s repeated exposure to first aid response, preparation and training saved the life of the driver that night.