Engineering careers: Apprentices needed in South Canterbury

Te Pūkenga Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus academoc staff member engineering John Edwards encourages people to consider a career in engineering.

There is a desperate need for tradespeople in South Canterbury, and engineers are no different. Senior reporter Rachael Comer has spoken to those in the industry who couldn’t think of another job they’d prefer to do, and what is being done in the region to address the issue.

South Canterbury’s engineering industry, like many other trades, is facing issues.

It’s no secret skilled workers are desperately being sought across many industries, with plenty of big projects getting under way following Covid-19 delays.

In Timaru projects such as the Showgrounds Hill development, the Scott Base build, the Theatre Royal project, Aorangi Stadium, and the Aigantighe Art Gallery will all require skilled tradespeople.

Just this week Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said a “here and now’’ solutions were needed to address staffing shortages throughout Timaru.

But also in Timaru, not enough skilled people, an ageing workforce, and those that are skilled moving overseas, especially to Australia, mean more apprentices are needed to pump new blood into the engineering industry, Te Pūkenga Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus academoc​ staff member engineering John Edwards says.

“Covid travel restrictions have provided a reprieve for us. However, I have now noticed Australian companies are advertising for our skills,’’ Edwards said.

“Fly in and fly out from New Zealand is being offered. In NZ, more apprentices are needed who have the relevant attributes to make a career.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ara Timaru’s engineering workshop.

It’s an industry Edwards knows a thing or two about.

He disliked school and couldn’t wait to leave, now he is in charge of teaching those new to engineering.

“Engineering, woodwork, tech drawing and sport were the only things I was interested in. I went to school in the days when they still taught courses that were trade specific. It's all changed now.’’

Only turning up to school for the “parts I liked’’, the school dean informed Edwards’ mother he should leave.

With his mother insisting he then get a job, Edwards was employed as a paperhanger for three years.

“While working as a spray painter a friend informed me that the engineering firm he was working for wanted a spray painter.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The site of the new $2 million engineering workshop at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru.

“I visited my friend’s engineering workshop, discussed the position and was more interested in engineering.’’

He told the foreman he wanted a job in engineering with the view to the possibility of an apprenticeship.

“I told him I could get him an amazing spray painter if he agreed. A few days later he rang me back and agreed. I started as a labourer and soon became an apprentice.”

He loved engineering, he said.

After finishing his apprenticeship he moved around a number of engineering firms, spending some time in supervisory roles and after more than 10 years, for the third time, Edwards returned to the company where he did his apprenticeship.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Parr and Co apprentice Kasey Hunter working on a project in the Timaru workshop.

“I became involved in a project setting up a training facility – industry entry level designed for enabling young people to enter industry.

“This was at the commencement of unit standards, and he became an assessor moderator and eventually worked for the engineering industry training transition.’’

He then moved to Australia for 10 years’ teaching, returning to Ara in Timaru four-and-a-half years ago.

Making, fixing and building things, and the ability to travel the world with his skills were all highlighted as some of the best things about the industry, according to Edwards.

And these are some of the reasons he would encourage others to consider engineering as a career, and take up an apprenticeship.

“You no longer have to go to school. You get paid to train,’’ he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Bleeker and Weith Lewis Mansfield engineering apprentice at work this week.

Other bonuses included no student debt, internationally recognised qualifications, reasonable money, a variety of skills, and doing something different each day while learning.

He said the career suited people who were practical, enjoyed working with things rather than reading books, were creative, probably disliked school, but had the ability to go to university if they chose to put the effort in, liked machines - cars, motorbikes, carts, to whom sitting behind a desk was not appealing, were distracted in a school environment, hardworking and reliable.

Examples of projects around the district that would have needed an engineer were the building and maintaining of fishing boats, those in the dairy industry, as well as agricultural equipment, food processing plants, truck decks and trailers, jet boats, steel framed buildings, meat works, and hydropower generation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brooke Thomas, 19, of Duncan Engineering, loves her work as an engineering apprentice.

Apprentice

It seems Brooke Thomas was almost destined to become an engineer.

The 19-year-old grew up learning a lot about the industry, with an engineer for a father.

The second-year apprentice at Duncan Engineering in Temuka said she went through most of her secondary school years with “engineering on my mind’’.

It is an industry she loves, she said.

“I love the hands work and actually being able to build something, not just buy it.

“There is great satisfaction in being able to say ‘I made that’.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brooke Thomas, of Duncan Engineering, at work this week.

In her time at the engineering firm she has made trailers, helped build farm sheds and taken on farm machinery maintenance.

She enjoyed the practical nature of the job.

And while she was the only female employed in the workshop at her workplace, she said more were choosing engineering as a career.

With two years left to complete her apprenticeship, Thomas “100%’’ encouraged anyone else interested in engineering to consider the industry.

“You earn while you learn – it’s a no-brainer really.

“I couldn’t imagine going to uni now and spending years paying off a student loan.’’

On completion of her apprenticeship, Thomas is considering doing drafting and going out on her own.

“There are so many options with engineering – from practical to the pricing and quoting of jobs.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Bleeker and Weith managing director James Forrest.

Business owner

James Forrest admits he used to do a lot of talking at school.

The structure of the traditional schooling system was not for Forrest so he sought something more practical, and in the late 1990s, found his niche in engineering.

He studied at Ara, then known as Aoraki Polytechnic, and is now the owner of Bleeker and Weith – a Timaru engineering company.

Forrest said the trade suited him.

“I love working with my hands,’’ he said.

“I’m not really cut out for other work. You can also go anywhere in the world and never be unemployed with engineering, it’s very rewarding.’’

Forrest said a shortage of engineers was being felt across the country, and he thought this was because of several factors.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff James Forrest, left, and engineer Shaun Nolan in the workshop.

“Schools don’t focus on trades, they send people to uni, but there is so much industry out there.

“It can also be hard to encourage people to do an apprenticeship.’’

He said South Canterbury had a strong economy, but it also made it hard to get staff.

His company employs between six and eight employees at a time.

“The Ara scheme is very good because it’s a night course, so they go in and do work there once a week too.’’

He said he employed apprentices who were prepared to show up on time and had a good attitude.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Parr and Co operations manager Hamish Kelynack and apprentice Kasey Hunter.

Operations manager

Hamish Kelynack can not speak highly enough of the apprenticeship scheme.

The operations manager for Timaru’s Parr and Co, an engineering company, Kelynack said with the labour shortage across the country there was a real need to get people into apprenticeships and get them into work.

The company employs six apprentices, and 25 engineers in total.

It works on projects including machinery from factories, and from fishing boats. The company also worked on the Loop Road Bridge, and the restoration of Timaru’s Royal Arcade.

“There is a lot of variety to the work we do here,’’ Kelynack said.

“No two days are the same.’’

SUPPLIED Concept drawings for the new engineering workshop in Timaru.

Training

Through the Ara scheme, apprentices attended night classes once a week and block courses at the Timaru campus.

“They repair, maintain, build,’’ Edwards said.

This included buildings, machines, truck trailers, silos, and bridges, anything that is welded, fabricated, machined, bolted together, or looks like it was made to do something, he said.

The institute has 65 engineering apprentices in its managed apprenticeship programme and this was likely to increase to 70 in 2023.

“A new engineering training facility is being built, and our team of tutors has increased to include a fabrication specialist.’’

The team was Wayne Anderson, Peter Briton, Ivan Embling, and Edwards.

“We are focused on having a full pre-trade course commencing February 2023 with the view to those completing the course transitioning into apprenticeships.

“The pre-trade course is structured to provide the skills necessary to enter industry and seamlessly transition into our apprenticeship programme.

“It consists of three days at college with two days’ work experience. The work experience component merges onto an apprenticeship more often than not."

Work is expected to start on a new $2 million engineering workshop at the Te Pūkenga Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus in 2023.

To be built on the corner of Theodosia (State Highway 1) and North streets, Ara plans to construct a new workspace at its southern campus of approximately 700m².

The new workshop will have modern and flexible work spaces which will hold specialised engineering, welding and fabrication equipment and machinery, ”supporting learning that will be valuable to various trades trainees and apprentices across the region”.

An engineering information evening will be held at the Te Pūkenga Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus on December 21, and is open to anyone. It will start at 5pm and will be held at the STARZ restaurant at 32 Arthur St.