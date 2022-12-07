Timaru's Caroline Bay Carnival set to make a 'bigger and better' comeback

Each year thousands flock to Timaru’s Caroline Bay Carnival which features free concerts, carnival rides, competitions and sideshows.

The countdown for Timaru’s Caroline Bay Carnival has started, with the organisers hoping the carnival will be “bigger and better” this year.

“We’re very excited to be back up and running again,” said Kevin Fahey, secretary of the Caroline Bay Association, after the carnival was cancelled in 2021 for the first time in its 111-year history due to Covid-19.

“It's taken a wee bit of work. It's been hard to get stock and organise certain things, but we’re all set now and the countdown towards the carnival has started.”

Each year, for two weeks from Boxing Day, thousands flock to the carnival which features free concerts, carnival rides, competitions and sideshows.

READ MORE:

* Caroline Bay Association faces significant shortfall with no carnival

* A roller coaster of a Caroline Bay Carnival concludes

* Timaru fireworks event raises $5000 for new Caroline Bay playground



Fahey said it was also good news the new $3.45 million seating complex at the Caroline Bay Soundshell will be ready for the various concerts planned over the 14-day-long carnival.

Bands from all over New Zealand are expected to play at the carnival including Zed – the pop rock band behind the 2000 hit song Renegade Fighter.

“Zed have come to the carnival twice before, but that was almost 20 years ago. We’re really excited we have been able to get them this year.

“Venture Timaru have been helping a lot with getting things organised with Zed.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Secretary of the Caroline Bay Association Kevin Fahey said they were “very excited” to be back up and running again.

Zed will be playing a 90-minute show on January 4 and Fahey said the organisers are hoping for a good turnout.

“Previously when Stan Walker came to the carnival, his concert was filled with people, and it would be nice to get a good crowd when Zed play.”

Fahey said the Alpine Energy Talent Quest finals on the last Saturday of the carnival is also expected to draw in a lot of people.

The Holiday Queen of the Carnival has been changed for this year and will instead be the best dressed man and woman.

“We wanted to try something different this year because we have a limited number of entries for the holiday queen event,” Fahey said.

“There will be some great prizes to win for those who place in first, second and third in both the categories.”

John Bisset The Caroline Bay Soundshell was packed when Stan Walker performed in 2015. Walker was joined on stage by the O'Neill twins Starce, left, and Brooke, right.

He said a photo booth has also been organised in one of the stalls for those who want a memory from the carnival.

The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks on the Bay will go ahead as well, but Fahey said the cost of the fireworks had doubled this year for the same amount of fireworks.

“We’re hoping there will be a good number of people this year. People will be happy the carnival is back on, and they can get out and about.

“It's going to be bigger and better.”

He said the carnival will “for sure” help South Canterbury’s accommodation and hospitality sector and give them a boost after they missed out last year.