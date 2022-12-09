November spending in South Canterbury up on pre-Covid levels, but economist warns challenges ahead

While statistics show $54 million was spent in South Canterbury in November, with the hospitality sector receiving an additional $14m, a senior economist has warned the region may not be quite so sheltered from the Covid-19 and recession storm in 2023.

Figures from electronic payment network Worldline, released this week, show retail spending, excluding hospitality, for the month of November was $54m, up 4.9% from 2021, and a 16% increase on pre-Covid levels in 2019.

Hospitality spend in South Canterbury in November was $14m – up 10.6% from 2021, and a 10.3% increase on pre-Covid levels in 2019.

And while the figures are positive, as the Reserve Bank deliberately engineers a recession to rein back inflation, Infometrics senior economist Rob Heyes says the forecast for regions, such as South Canterbury, may be looking “tougher’’.

Heyes said South Canterbury’s strong agricultural sector meant the region had been sheltered from many of the impacts of Covid-19.

A strong construction sector had also helped, he said.

Latest data, collated by analyst firm Infometrics, also shows, according to its provisional GDP estimates for the 12 months to the end of September, Timaru District’s economy grew by 3.8%, outpacing the national growth of 2.6%.

Those figures followed the Timaru District’s economy growing by 5.1% in the 12 months to the end of June, outpacing the then national growth of 0.9%.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff South Canterbury’s strong agricultural sector has helped shelter it from the impact of Covid-19, but things may change in 2023, a senior economist warns. (File photo)

They also showed consumer spending growing over the period by 7.9% – up on national growth of 7%.

“Over the past few years those parts of the country with strong agricultural sectors have been sheltered from Covid,’’ Heyes said.

“Agricultural exports have held up, and we’ve been getting really good prices for our commodity.’’

He said the construction sector had also been strong, with lots of projects under way.

In South Canterbury this included Showgrounds Hill development, the early stages of the Scott Base construction, the Caroline Bay Soundshell seating, the Pareora Pipeline replacement, and the Downlands Te Moana Water Scheme improvement.

The Three Waters Stimulus Funding had also added millions to South Canterbury’s economy.

Looking to 2023, Heyes said costs were increasing in the agricultural sector and any profit being squeezed out in the past by farmers could be drying out.

“Those costs could still remain elevated and demand for food may slow down.

“2023 is going to be a tougher year for the agricultural sector.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mother and daughter Laetitia, left, and Kat Manson outside their new gelato shop in Timaru’s Stafford St.

One of those hoping people will continue to spend up in the hospitality sector is Timaru woman Kat Manson who, along with daughter Laetitia, will open a gelato shop in Stafford St, some time next week.

The Mansons have also run the Mint icecream shop at Caroline Bay for the past 12 years.

Manson said she was excited to be opening Ice Ice Baby in Timaru's CBD, and had decided to make the move after the family went to the Coromandel on two occasions.

“Every time we went there we went to a little gelato shop, and that was outstanding.’’

Back at home she searched for gelato companies in New Zealand online and came across Little Lato.

The business won the boutique supreme award at the New Zealand Icecream and Gelato Awards, and Manson got in touch.

The company had more than 400 flavours of gelato and Manson described it as “outstanding’’.

“It’s all handcrafted in New Zealand from scratch.’’

She had received her first shipment of gelato this week, and her freezers were now full while she waited to open.

The new downtown business would sell gelato, coffee, milkshakes and real fruit ice creams, and Manson said the world needed more fun and excitement.

“I just love icecream and gelato.

“It’s about people, having a great time, families, the sun.

“It’s now or never.

“We’re excited to be opening and hope Timaru will love it. It’s just an awesome product.