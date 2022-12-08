Timaru Link bus service user raises concern over 'losing a familiar bus route'

Feedback from 11 people has been received on Environment Canterbury's decision to discontinue its Link bus service and move to an on-demand offering.

Feedback received following Environment Canterbury's decision to discontinue Timaru's Link bus service has raised concerns about “losing a familiar bus route” and the MyWay service.

Last month, Ecan announced its decision to stop the link service, Timaru’s last remaining fixed-route bus service, finding it was no longer sustainable after the successful introduction of MyWay, an on-demand public transport service.

On Wednesday, Ecan general manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said 11 people had given feedback on the decision.

"These are a mix of positive or neutral responses - alongside some which raise concerns about things like losing a familiar bus route," Gibbon said.

READ MORE:

* Half-price public transport kicks off in Canterbury

* ECan decides to exclude Timaru's on-demand MyWay fares from Govt's 50pc cut

* Waka Kotahi agrees to extended trial of Timaru's on-demand bus service

* MyWay trial in Timaru gets tick of approval but taxis question costs



"While these concerns are certainly valid, we want to reassure people that overall, MyWay will make life easier for all users in the community.

"We’ll continue to offer travel planning support as we move to the Link’s final service in February."

Concerned residents have also written to The Timaru Herald with one saying they were “alarmed” to hear the Link service was being discontinued and another saying, although they support the MyWay service, “the current system needs to be improved”.

“To do away with the Link, in my opinion discriminates against people who have little or low income because to use the MyWay app requires a mobile phone, or a computer, or another device,” the person said.

“It takes away the independence of lower income or elderly people who use the Link because it is easier.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff ECan's general manger of public transport Stewart Gibbon says they considered the potential for a smaller vehicle on the Link route. However, it was "ruled out".

“There is a choice of using a landline home phone or getting other people in town to book a return trip for them on MyWay if they have no phone. For a lot of people it is a matter of having money on their phone to order the MyWay van.”

The regional council also offers Booking on Behalf locations throughout Timaru.

“The Link service should be kept in some form with vans or buses that accommodate for mums with pushchairs and as it offers a service that you know will get you to a hospital appointment on time.”

The person also raised concerns about the different wait times of the MyWay service and the different routes it takes comparing it to the fixed timetable and route of the Link service.

The person said the link service provided transport to main points in town like supermarkets, schools, the hospital, CBD and the library and the fixed timetable, which was better for planning.

“The MyWay minibus alternative often has longer wait times before travel commences,” the person said.

“A smaller bus covering the same route possibly one-way on a set timetable would become a more economical option.”

Gibbon said ECan considered the potential for a smaller vehicle on the Link route.

However, it was "ruled out" because of the Link’s low patronage, as it would require a dedicated vehicle and driver for an entire day.

"This means that vehicle and driver cannot be utilised on the rest of the MyWay service, where patronage is significantly higher at 600 rides a day (during our consultation and review period, we found that the Link had around 30 daily customers, excluding school students).

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Link service was no longer sustainable following the introduction of the on-demand public transport service MyWay, Gibbon says.

"The nature of the MyWay service means we can scale it up or down depending on demand. With MyWay patronage growing rapidly, we will be introducing new vehicles early next year, and will regularly review this."

Previously, Gibbon has said the link service represented the “end of an era, as Timaru’s last remaining fixed-route bus service. Our three other routes were replaced in June 2020 by the on-demand service”.

He added there would be support for bus users to change to the new service, with all customers already offered information, a tutorial and vouchers to try it free of charge.

“We are also working with community support agencies to make information available through their channels, including promotion of our booking on behalf services and the Total Mobility scheme for Timaru Link customers that would qualify for the programme,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff New MyWay vehicles will increase the capacity of the service, and cater for passengers with mobility needs. Customers will be able to request a low-floor vehicle when booking.

“Depending on the arrival of our new vehicles, we expect that the Link’s last day will be in early February 2023.”

He said by then there would be increased capacity and more accessible vehicles in the MyWay fleet, with three new super low-floor vehicles to replace two older vehicles.

The new vehicles will increase the capacity of the service, and cater for passengers with mobility needs. Customers will be able to request a low-floor vehicle when booking.

A new school service would also be introduced, following a similar path as the Link route, he said.

Details of the new school route will be available before the beginning of the school year.