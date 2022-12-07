Timaru's Christmas On The Bay concert a series of firsts

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Kirsty Burnett, left, and Carolyn Cooper at the newly-renovated Caroline Bay Soundshell ahead of Christmas On The Bay this Saturday.

In a series of firsts, Timaru’s Christmas on The Bay is set to rock, with organisers hoping for good weather.

The annual fundraising concert, on Saturday at the Caroline Bay Soundshell, will be run by Presbyterian Support South Canterbury – the organisation’s first go with the concert following its cancellation in 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It will also be the first major event for the new Caroline Bay Soundshell seating, following their official opening on Thursday.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirsty Burnett said, following the gifting of the concert to the charity by founders Di and Murray Cleverley in February last year, this year’s event would have a “fresh focus on all things local”.

READ MORE:

* Timaru's Christmas on the Bay event cancelled

* Christmas on the Bay to have South Canterbury focus

* Christmas concert fundraiser gifted to social services organisation



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Burnett, left, and Cooper on the new seating at the Caroline Bay Soundshell.

“...including local entertainers, local MCs Felicity Bruce and Julian Blanchard, as well as a brand-new look for the stage created by local street artist Graffiti by Kaos,’’ Burnett said.

The Cleverleys ran the show for 12 years.

The street art design for the stage was a reflection of a Kiwi Christmas and included Timaru’s main street Christmas decorations, the Caroline Bay Carnival, and Aoraki Mt Cook, and also incorporate the Family Works harakeke logo.

The logo was developed in partnership with iwi and in consultation with staff and clients.

Burnett said was “totally blown away’’ by the art.

Supplied/Richard Brown Part of the new street art design for the stage, done by Graffiti by Kaos.

“It is just so fantastic and there has already been such great feedback about how colourful and fun it is, we really can’t wait to showcase this artwork at Harcourts Christmas on the Bay.’’

Acts on the day include Cam Scott, Josh Dalloway, Alpine Energy Timaru Brass, The Drama Queens, The Timaru Filipino Society, Sophie Hogg and Phoebe Evans-Hoeffgen.

There will also be sing-a-longs for the crowd, she said.

Pre-entertainment will start at 2.40pm and there will be food trucks, a Santa’s grotto, fluffy mascots and a monster lolly scramble.

The concert will run from 3pm to 5pm, and entry is by gold coin donation.