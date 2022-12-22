Helping others find joy in nature brings reward and recognition

A Canterbury woman has been recognised for her efforts connecting tamariki and whānau with the natural world.

February will mark seven years since Donna McPherson (Kai Tāhu) began Haere Mai ki Waho Nature Education play groups in Timaru, which has won the small group award at the 2022 Canterbury Aoraki Conservation Board Awards.

McPherson will pick a spot for a weekly outing, posting information to her Facebook site. There is no cost to families, and no need to book.

“If no one turns up or heaps turn up, it still happens. I think the biggest group we've had is like 17 people, and the smallest is one whānau with a couple of kids and that's fine. If I'm on my own, I'll take photos, which is still really important for the conservation side of things.”

Her mission is to connect “tamariki and their whānau with the uniqueness of Aotearoa” inspired by the David Attenborough concept that “no one will protect what they don’t care about; and no one will care about what they have never experienced”.

An early childhood teacher – and trained marine mammal rescuer and songwriter, amongst other skills – McPherson started the group to integrate the nature and conservation offerings she saw in the early childhood sector with the broader community.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff McPherson believes the weekly excursions should be flexible and child-led, focusing on the joy of connecting with nature and encouraging a thirst for conservation.

The year-round trips – ”the only weather we don't go out in is howling nor’ westers and southerly gales,” – are simultaneously well planned and changeable.

McPherson does preparatory work and research, following up later if there are gaps in her knowledge.

“If somebody has a question about something that I don't know, I'll research it and get back to them.”

But she focuses on allowing the needs of the group to steer the experience.

“I can have a plan like, right we're going to go to Tuhawaiki Point (Jack's) Lighthouse, but it doesn't have to eventuate. We might end up doing some art on the beach, or all splashing in the water, or picking up rubbish.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff McPherson says leading by example – allowing young people to see adults splashing in puddles or flying kites – normalises a connection with the natural world.

McPherson believes in leading by example to counteract fears over a generation accustomed to being on devices or screens.

“I'm just out there doing it and if they see us as adults out there doing it, appreciating it, running in the sand and other things – as adults, as pakeke – if they see us enjoying that, sprinting in the puddles or running on the beach with a kite” the connection is normalised, she said.

“There’s a lot of research about the mental health benefits of being outdoors, of connecting with nature. It's benefiting the environment from the perspective of the connectedness, but also it's benefiting the holistic well-being of us all.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Caroline Bay is a popular destination, as is the town’s Botanic Gardens. McPherson, pictured with AJ Hullen (3, left) and Seb Hullen (1), says accessibility is important.

McPherson can point to the learning outcomes children take away from the excursions such as connecting with people, places and things, experiencing some te reo Māori and waiata.

But it’s something more elementary she finds most satisfying. “They also get joy out of it, that's what I want for them.”

Watching parents reviving their connection with the natural world is also rewarding. “I see the joy on their faces as well.”

And she learns from the children, she said.

“There is the awhi mai, awhi atu (mutual support) connection. They tell me they've done this or seen this, about all of the connections to this whenua, the nature, and the magic we have here.”