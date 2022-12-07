Remembering Heather: Mother honours late daughter with fundraising open home

Timaru woman Jenny Leslie is opening her Christmas-decorated home to raise money for Hospice South Canterbury.

It’s a collection with a sad backstory, but Jenny Leslie says her Christmas open home will bring cheer to the community, while raising money for a cause close to her heart.

On December 23, 1998, Leslie’s first child was stillborn, and the Christmas Day that followed was not a nice time for her and her husband, she said.

In honour of her late daughter, Heather, Leslie began collecting a decoration each festive season in honour of her.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights she will open her decorated Timaru home, which is named Heatherlie for her daughter, to the community, with money raised going to Hospice South Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* How early is too early for Christmas decorations? We went hunting for the definitive date

* Families stay connected even though they are apart for Christmas

* How to pretend you're having a Northern Hemisphere Christmas in New Zealand



JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jenny Leslie has opened her Christmas decorated home Heatherlie, named for her stillborn daughter, as a Hospice South Canterbury fundraiser.

She had chosen the organisation as her father had died there last year, and she had seen firsthand the work the hospice did, she said.

“They [the hospice] are very deserving,’’ she said.

Leslie said Heather was born with multiple deformities and because of that, when she was pregnant again with her second daughter, she took part in a trial being done in the UK, using high doses of folic acid.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jenny Leslie’s home features a range of Christmas decorations in honour of her late daughter Heather.

“Because of that trial, all pregnant women are now advised to have folic acid when they are pregnant,’’ she said.

She said after that, her Christmas collecting had started as a way of honouring her late daughter, and the collection had got “bigger and bigger’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home will be open on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It wasn’t always like this, but she was the start of it [the collecting], in her honour.’’

Heather also features in a photo on one of her mother’s decorated trees, and throughout the year Leslie buys Christmas-themed goods, sometimes for $1.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jenny Leslie said Hospice South Canterbury was a cause close to her heart following the death of her father last year.

She said she had 26 Christmas trees on display, and she used to have a “very large’’ Father Christmas but he was “creepy’’ and had met an unfortunate end after giving someone a fright.

“I also have a lot of baubles from places I’ve travelled to and people will bring me a decoration for my collection if they go away too.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jenny Leslie builds her trees up around themes.

She liked to start with a theme, and build her tree from there, she said.

The open home will also feature raffles, a plant and bake stall on site, and singing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A cosy Christmas theme in Jenny Leslie’s Timaru home.

Hospice South Canterbury funding manager Ann Brown said the Hospice Shop on Orbell St would also be open on Wednesday and Thursday night, to coincide with the open home.

“We are very appreciative of Jenny opening her home. It’s absolutely amazing,’’ Brown said.

Tickets are $10 and give entrance to the open home, at 266 Otipua Rd, and the shop. Both will be open from 6pm to 10pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff And some quirky decorations also feature.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There are 26 Christmas trees throughout the house.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jenny Leslie tinkers with the decorations in her Timaru home.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A nativity scene.