Community detention for sixth drink-driving conviction

Edwin Brehaut was warned not to appear before the court on further driving charges when he was sentenced in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old Temuka man racked up his sixth drink-driving conviction in August, but the judge said it had almost been 10 years since he was last caught in sentencing him to community detention.

Edwin Williams James Brehaut had pleaded guilty to drink-driving for a third or subsequent time with a reading of 683mcg, on Tekapo St, Timaru, when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

Brehaut’s previous drink-driving convictions were in 2006, 2008 (twice), 2010 when he was sentenced to home detention and in 2013 when jailed after a reading of 766mcg.

Brehaut’s lawyer, Thomas Nation, said his client accepted he had a large number of previous offences but said the last drink-driving offence was 10 years ago and his last conviction was in 2015.

“He has attempted to make positive life changes that represent a significant change in his behaviour,” Nation said.

Judge Dravitzki said Brehaut had told police he had “had a couple of bourbons and some food and was heading to a friend’s home” when stopped.

“You acknowledge you have got issues with alcohol and have engaged in support like Alcoholics Anonymous.

“You say you have reduced a lot of your alcohol intake as clearly it has caused you major problems in the past.”

Judge Dravitzki said he didn’t accept recommendations of community work, but felt home detention was too harsh, adding that community detention made more sense.

Judge Dravitzki had a starting point of nine to 12 months jail, but there was a reduction for the guilty plea, and he said four months’ community detention was appropriate along with orders to complete the appropriate intervention programmes. Brehaut was also disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum of 12 months and one day.

Brehaut was also warned not to appear before the court again on further driving charges.