Timaru, Washdyke firefighters happy with pay offer but disappointed it took 18 months

Timaru members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union walked off the job for an hour protest on Friday.

The latest proposed settlement between New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) and Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been well received by Timaru and Washydke firefighters.

Subject to a vote, the proposed settlement terms include wage increases of 24%, blood screening for early detection of cancer and medical response recognition for firefighters and dispatchers.

However, local union spokesperson Paul Tilsley said firefighters remain disappointed with the 18-month-long process to get to this point.

“Fire and Emergency have been a difficult organisation to negotiate with over the last 18 months,” Tilsley said.

“But it's a good improvement, and it will definitely help firefighters on a lower range of salaries. Everyone here is happy.”

The total cost of the offer is expected to be around $145 million, which is $100m higher than the offer on the table in July. This figure includes $75.4m repayable funding from the government, Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Tuesday.

The wage rise would be backdated to 2021, as well as a 22% increase in allowances, also backdated to 2021.

There would be a new psychological support and supervision programme, a $1500 sign-on bonus to be paid during Christmas week and recognition of the costs of living in Auckland, with a one-off payment to members working there.

Stuff Paul Tilsley said overall, people are pleased with the latest proposed settlement terms.

Tilsley said blood screening for early detection of cancer and psychological support and supervision programme for firefighters and dispatchers were two highlights of the proposed offer.

“Overall, people are pleased with what’s being offered. It's just sad that our employer has fought us the whole way.”

Tilsley said, in his opinion, it would be a “strong yes” from Timaru and Washdyke firefighters when it came time to vote on the ratifications of the offer. The vote is being held from December 8 to 18.

“We have not heard any grumbling about the settlement terms so far and everyone seems positive.”

Stuff Tilsley said all the firefighters “really appreciate” the support they have received from the public, their own families, retired firefighters and the media over the last 18 months.

Getting to this point had been a very long and tiring journey that "shouldn't have to be that way”.

“We didn't have to go to the lengths we did just to get good pay and better psychological support.

“We are very disappointed we had to walk off our jobs. We had to do something that has never been done before in the history of firefighters in New Zealand. That’s how desperate and disappointed we were.”

John Bisset/Stuff Three-year-old Grace Kelly sits on the shoulders of her dad, Jaeme, during the firefighters’ march to Strathallan Corner in Timaru in August.

The proposed settlement would not have been possible without the support of the Government, an NZPFU spokesperson said.

“The proposed settlement is much more than the numbers – it is a start to appropriately addressing safe systems of work and necessary occupational health and wellbeing support and assistance.”

The offer centres on an uplift in base pay and the changing nature of the emergency response role in attending medical events, Fire and Emergency NZ CEO Kerry Gregory said.

John Bisset/Stuff Striking firefighters vent their frustrations over the lack of negotiations with Fire and Emergency New Zealand in a protest in central Timaru in August.

“Our offer in August was at the extent of what we could afford. We are pleased that, with Government support, we have been able to present a revised offer that recognises the critical role firefighters play, while being sustainable for Fire and Emergency.

“This has been a challenging period for all our people, and I am optimistic we can now move past this, so our career firefighters can focus on what they love to do, which is serving the communities of Aotearoa.”