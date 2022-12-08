Home detention for man's 'sustained bad driving' that included reversing in police car

A South Canterbury man waited for a following police car to stop behind him before reversing back at speed the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday. (File photo)

Joshua Matthew Boulden has come “within an inch” of going to prison for his latest dangerous driving escapades on South Canterbury roads, which included reversing into a police car after failing to stop.

Boulden, 22, of Rangitata, was in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday to be sentenced on his sixth driving while disqualified charge, along with his third convictions for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police red and blue lights.

The latest offences occurred on July 14, 2022, on roads in and around Timaru and came two-and-a-half years after he was convicted for driving dangerously, failing to stop for police lights and possessing a firearm without a licence after a police pursuit from Fairlie and Timaru.

On that occasion, in March 2020, Boulden reached speeds of 140kph, dodged road spikes and narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a bus.

“This is within an inch of going to prison,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki told the Timaru District Court as he sentenced Boulden to nine months’ home detention.

“You have a significant history of driving-related convictions.”

Dravitzki listed Boulden’s previous convictions – driving while suspended in 2019, driving dangerously, disqualified driving and failing to stop for police lights (all on February 4, 2020), failing to stop for police lights, disqualified driving and dangerous driving (all on August 20, 2020), and his fourth and fifth disqualified driving charges on April 21 and September 22 in 2021.

Dravitzki said Boulden had access to a motor vehicle as part of his job on a farm, but the vehicle was unregistered and unwarranted, and he did not have a licence.

“Use of the vehicle was limited to the farm boundaries. It was not to be driven on public roads.”

However, Dravitzki said Boulden, on July 14, drove the vehicle into Timaru and around midnight he spotted a police patrol in the Le Cren St area. He attempted to avoid detection of by driving through a nearby tavern’s car park.

Police spotted the evasion attempt and followed “from a distance”, but Boulden “accelerated heavily through the car park”.

When police pulled up behind, Boulden again “accelerated heavily away”.

“Police activated their lights, you failed to stop. You then drove through a stop sign, through a red light at the intersection of North and Theodosia streets (State Highway 1) and continued to drive erratically down Theodosia St, braking and accelerating heavily at times.

“You drove through the roundabout at Otipua and Wai-iti roads on the wrong side of the road.

“Due to the obvious danger posed by your driving, police abandoned the pursuit, but followed at a distance with flashing lights off.”

Boulden eventually stopped in the Claremont area, west of Timaru, but when police pulled up about 20 metres behind he reversed his vehicle into a police car “causing considerable damage”.

Boulden then drove away but didn't get far with the vehicle being disabled after running over road spikes.

“You then took off on foot but handed yourself in later, admitting the facts.

“You said you wanted to get away because you didn't have a licence.”

Boulden admitted crashing into the police car to damage the radiator to stop it following him.

“The unlawful taking is the most serious charge, but it isn't the most serious incident as you had permission to use the vehicle in certain circumstances which you obviously exceeded by taking it on the road.

“Hugely aggravating in my view is what you did with that vehicle when driving.

“You were already driving disqualified and that is your sixth, all of those in the past four years, and three of them since August 2020.

“That in itself has a starting period of prison for 12 months.

“Your driving was terrible. The failing to stop was your third since 2020, and driving dangerously was also your third since 2020.”

Dravitzki said it was “sustained bad driving” made worse given Boulden’s history.

Judge Dravitzki's starting point was 24 months’ jail, with nine months for taking the vehicle, 12 months for the sixth driving while disqualified offence and three months for failing to stop and driving dangerously.

That was reduced to 19 months’, with a 20% guilty plea discount with Judge Dravitzki saying “after careful consideration” he would convert that to home detention.

Dravitzki said Boulden had never previously been sentenced to home detention, and as a young person prison was a last resort, and he was required to impose the least restrictive sentence.

“I am satisfied, only just, that home detention is appropriate.”

As well as the nine months’ home detention, Boulden had special conditions including not to possess or consume drugs or alcohol not prescribed by a recognised medical practitioner, complete relative programmes as decided by the Probation Service and the sentence would be judicially monitored.

Boulden was also disqualified from driving for a total of three years - 12 months each (concurrently) for disqualified and dangerous driving plus two years cumulatively for failing to stop.

“It needs to be made clear that if anyone had been hurt in this incident, you would have been sent to jail,” Dravitzki said.