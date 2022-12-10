Smelly Waimate and Temuka oxidation ponds see improvements

The oxidation ponds in Waimate are being checked daily by the Waimate District Council.

Smelly conditions at two oxidation ponds in the Waimate and Timaru districts have improved, both the district councils say.

On November 30, the Waimate District Council (WDC) said mechanical failures were to blame for “unpleasant odours” coming from their oxidation ponds on McNamara Rd and three days later the Timaru District Council (TDC) announced recent fluctuating weather was the cause of the bad smells emanating from Temuka’s oxidation pond.

On Wednesday, WDC asset group manager Dan Mitchell said replacement parts for the two aerators that had failed “have either arrived, been installed or are being engineered for installation”.

“[In the meantime] Council has added chemicals to the affected pond and also pumped effluent from other in-series ponds with higher dissolved oxygen levels,” Mitchell added.

“The smell has definitely reduced with the increased dissolved oxygen.”

Mitchell said the council was conducting daily checks on the ponds.

“Given the biological nature of oxidation ponds (aerobic and anaerobic processes) and the requirement for aeration, sunlight and management of inflow effluent quality – there are many factors that are difficult to control.

“We have worked closely with our suppliers to effectively provide more robust components which should add resilience to the mechanical aeration.”

TDC had earlier said the weather had impacted algae in the pond that were required for the pond to operate efficiently.

John Bisset/Stuff TDC’s water service reticulation engineer Gerard Cody said there had been a “noticeable improvement” of the Temuka oxidation ponds.

On Thursday, TDC’s water service reticulation engineer Gerard Cody said there had been a “noticeable improvement” of the Temuka oxidation ponds since last week.

“The biological diversity of the ponds is slowly increasing, and other scientific markers indicate that pond recovery should continue,” Cody said.

“The odour is definitely much less. This has been a combination of the ponds’ biological health starting to recover, and staff interventions such as reseeding. This is validated by customer reports, which seem to have abated since Monday.”

Cody said council was continuing with reseeding from Geraldine “as this is working”.

“The Geraldine ponds can be supplied directly into the Temuka ponds,” Cody said.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF/Stuff Gerard Cody confirmed the temuka oxidation ponds were being “very closely monitored” on a daily basis.

“The biological process in the Geraldine ponds promote the seeding of biological growth in the Temuka Ponds.

“This helps restock the algae in the pond, which is essential for pond health. We have also had the deodoriser operating (which has mixed results).”

Cody also confirmed the ponds were being “very closely monitored” on a daily basis.

“We are currently putting in place a new continuous monitoring system.

“The goal of this is to allow us to identify any potential issues and take action before we have an odour issue.

“This works successfully in other districts. In the New Year we’ll also continue investigation of other options such as sodium nitrate dosing – this was delayed this year due to supply chain shortages.”