Waimate's ex-Royal New Zealand Air Force servicewoman Gwyn Johns turns 100 on Saturday

Gwyn Johns will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A Waimate ex-Royal New Zealand Air Force service woman turning 100 on Saturday has been described as a “wonderful mother” and a “tough old gal”.

Gwyn Johns, who celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday, was dressed in her Sunday best when The Timaru Herald paid a visit to her Lister Home in Waimate this week.

Johns was joined by her son Stuart Johns and daughter Laureen Macfarlane who had numerous photos from Johns’ younger days including her air force discharge paper, photos from Johns’ time in the air force and the letter from King Charles.

Although Johns was unable to speak, she smiled every time one of the other residents of Lister Home wished her a happy birthday.

READ MORE:

* Rest home nurse taking her wedding to work in Waimate

* Double diamond milestone for Waimate's Don and Gwyn Johns

* Wartime sweethearts celebrate 70th wedding anniversary



Macfarlane lauded her mother’s cooking and said it was a fond memory for her, especially because Johns used to cook on a coal range stove.

“She was a wonderful mother. I remember biking home and when I passed the kitchen window you could smell what was for tea,” she said.

“She was my best friend during my teenage years. She was somebody I could talk to about anything.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate’s Gwyn Johns holding her card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of her 100th birthday.

“She was great at handicrafts and used to be good at all crafty things. Our pantry was always full of jars and preserves.”

Macfarlane, who resided in Timaru, said she remembered the family always had a “big Christmas day”.

“Her father was from Wales and she was always proud of her Welsh heritage. She has been there and saw the house where her father grew up.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stuart Johns showing some old photos of Gwyn from her time in the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Johns would be joined by family and friends for a small birthday celebration on Saturday.

Stuart said his mum and dad, Don, used to own a six-acre farm outside Waimate after both of them completed their service.

“They used to grow everything on the farm,” he said.

“They had a cow they used to milk and cooked on a coal range stove. She [Mum] only stopped using it when they came into town.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gwyn Johns pictured with her son Stuart Johns on Friday morning at Lister Home in Waimate.

“She’s always been of good health.”

Stuart said his mum had two falls and survived Covid-19, and he called her a “tough old gal”.

A fond memory he had of his mum was during Christmastime.

“She was a wonderful cook and made some amazing Christmas treats. She has always been a very laid back lady, and she was a great bowler too.”

Her husband Don died in August 2021, about a week before his 100th birthday.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Don and Gwyn Johns pictured in February 2021.

Don and Johns married on February 16, 1946 at Chalmers Church in Timaru, a year after World War II ended.

The couple celebrated their diamond 75-year milestone wedding anniversary in February 2021.

Don, who was 99 when he died, had attributed their long marriage to friendship.

“We rub along,” he had said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stuart Johns showing his mum, Gwyn’s, discharge letter from the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Johns first met her husband-to-be when she was nannying her brother’s children in Waimate and Don lived around the corner.

The couple’s youngest daughter Donette​ Fargher​ said the family story was they met on the street corner.

They got engaged before Don left to serve as a jeep driver in North Africa and Italy during the war, while Johns was in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) feeding personnel at the Wigram Air Force base in Christchurch.

They married on his return.

Supplied Don and Gwyn Johns married at Chalmers Church in Timaru on February 16, 1946.

Many items were still in short supply at the time so the couple borrowed petrol and a car for their honeymoon at a camping ground at the Waitaki River mouth.

Don settled into a career as a builder and Johns as a homemaker. They had three children - two girls and a boy.