The cruise ships are coming - what's being done in Timaru to prepare

Excitement is building as Timaru prepares for its first cruise ship visit in two years, with a farmers’ market planned, and the hope passengers will return to the region.

The Seabourn Odyssey, carrying about 450 passengers, arrives on Thursday and is the first of a record-breaking 12 cruise ship visits scheduled this summer.

New Zealand’s cruise ship industry was hit hard by Covid-19 and the maritime border only reopened to the vessels in August.

Prior to Covid, about three or four cruise ships visited Timaru each summer.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said Thursday’s impending arrival was bringing “a bit of a buzz to the town”.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming cruise passengers back to Timaru.

“This year we’re offering five independent tours and have been working with local operators to get these up and running and are really pleased with the offering.

John Bisset/Stuff The Seabourn Odyssey arrives in Timaru in 2014.

“It’ll be interesting to get feedback from the passengers about what they’re keen to do and each ship visit will be a little different.’’

Classed as a luxury vessel, the Seabourn Odyssey, will have with a 50/50 split of Australian and American passengers.

The ship also has a crew of about 380 and many will have the chance for time on-shore shopping and exploring during the day.

While some passengers will go on day excursions, leaving early and returning late to the ship, it is expected about 200 passengers have chosen to organise their own activities for the day and would be Timaru-based, she said.

Those passengers will be directed to the town’s information centre, where there will be five independent tours on offer taking Timaru’s attractions.

The Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market will also run in George St from 9am to noon.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rowan Rabbidge is preparing her ebikes for the arrival of Timaru's first cruise ship since 2020, on Thursday.

Market manager Andrea Hurst said it was the first time the market had been held to coincide with a cruise ship visit.

“There will be about 15 craft stalls, and it’s a trial to see how many people come off the ship to the market,’’ she said.

It was a chance for the region’s artisans to show off their wares, and also for anyone also downtown to have a look, she said.

Meanwhile, Pleasant Point ebike business owner Rowan Rabbidge is also excited about Thursday’s visit.

Rabbidge began her business Point E-bikes in January, just after the opening of the multi-purpose Central South Trail, linking Timaru with Pleasant Point.

She will be outside the town’s information centre to greet cruise ship passengers and hopes some will take the opportunity to bike around town.

On Sunday, she did a trial ride through town from the CBD to Dashing Rocks.

“It’s a really cool way to see the town in a short amount of time.’’

The next cruise ship visit to Timaru is January 16, when the Seabourn Odyssey returns. The Noordam will be the next vessel to visit, on January 22, the biggest ship to visit Timaru this season, carrying up to 1900 passengers and 800 crew.

