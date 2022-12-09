Christmas the best time of the year for Temuka woman

Temuka resident Betty Weavers decorates her home and opens it to the public each year at Christmas.

Betty Weavers jokes she may just about be known as Temuka’s ‘Mrs Christmas’.

For the past 21 years, she along with husband George, has opened her Christmas-decorated home to the public, and Weavers says people she does not know will stop her in the street to ask if she is doing it all again during the festive season.

However, there is no chance of it not happening, and this year the visits, which are a gold coin donation for adults, will raise money for the Cancer Society and the Life Education Trust.

“I had a mastectomy and dealt with the society, and I was on the [Life Education] trust for a wee while,’’ Weavers said.

The Temuka property is jam-packed with festive decorations, and even the shower has a tree in it.

This year the couple started decorating their home on November 1, and after a few changes and additions, the house was ready for visitors by the end of the month, Weavers said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Betty Weavers shows just some of the many Santas in her Christmas-themed Temuka home.

No part of the home has been left untouched with Christmas featuring in every room.

She said the couple looked forward to December every year, and she liked to collect bits and pieces throughout the year as part of her displays.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Weavers began decorating their home at the beginning of November.

Christmas Eve always had the most visitors, and seeing the looks on their faces, especially the children’s was always a highlight, she said.

“It’s all about the joy we get out of it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Betty Weavers says she loves seeing the looks on children’s faces when they visit her Christmas-decorated home.

“And the wee kids get enjoyment out of it too – and some of their parents.’’

While she was unsure how many people visited the house each year, last year she was able to give $600 to each of the two charities she was fundraising for, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A display in one of her rooms.

“And some people are just so generous, they’ll slip a $20 note over.’’

The home, at 16 Seddon St, is open every day from 4pm to about 10pm, or outside those hours by prior arrangement.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A Christmas tree in Betty Weavers’ shower.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Reindeer on display.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Even the front of the Weavers’ house is decorated for Christmas.