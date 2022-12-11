Warm summer outlook follows record-breaking spring for few South Canterbury areas

Near or above average temperatures and rainfall is coastal Canterbury’s outlook from December to February 2023, which follows a few places in South Canterbury breaking records over spring.

Niwa’s outlook for coastal Canterbury and East Otago says temperatures are equally likely to be near average or above average (45% chance each).

“Fewer northwesterly winds may lead to fewer hot days (above 25˚C), although more frequent onshore winds may contribute to more cloud cover, warmer overnight temperatures, and higher humidity,” the outlook says.

“There may be similarities with last summer.”

Rainfall totals are equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or above normal (35% chance).

“More frequent onshore winds may lead to more wet days (more than 1mm of rain).

“Occasional tropical moisture plumes are also possible, particularly for North Canterbury.

“Conversely, nearby anticyclones could increase the risk for a dry spell or two during the season, especially in the south.”

Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal (45% chance).

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mt Cook recorded a record or near record spring extreme wind gusts at 141kmh on November 1

Mt Cook Airport recorded the highest one-day rainfall at 146 millimetres on November 2.

Timaru recorded its highest mean minimum air temperature in November at 10.3 degree Celsius, a 1.9C departure from normal and its highest mean minimum air temperature for Timaru since Niwa records began in 1885.

Waimate also got on the record or near record mean minimum air temperature in November at 9.9C, a 2.7C departure from normal and its second-highest mean minimum air temperature since Niwa records began at 1908.

Waimate also got on the list for record or near-record November extreme one-day rainfall total at 45mm on November 19. Its third-highest extreme one-day rainfall total since Niwa records began in 1898.

Record or near-record extreme wind gusts in November was recorded at Mt Cook Airport which recorded 141kmh on November 1. Its third-highest since Niwa records began in 2000.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rainfall totals are equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or above normal (35% chance) for Coastal Canterbury.

A spring summary (September to November) by Niwa said spring 2022 was characterised by “higher than normal pressure” east of New Zealand and lower than normal pressure over eastern Australia and the Coral Sea.

“This generally resulted in more northeasterly winds than normal, bringing moist air from the tropics and sub-tropics across New Zealand, resulting in periods of wet and warm weather,” the summary said.

“Despite this general pattern, notable winter-like cold snaps were experienced in the early parts of both September and October.

“An even more impactful springtime snow event occurred on 5-6 October as a series of cold fronts passed across the South Island, delivering snowfall to sea level for widespread parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.”

The lowest temperature during spring 2022 was negative 9.6C, observed at Mount Cook Airport on September 6., its lowest daily minimum temperature for September since records began in 1929.

Mt Cook recorded a record or near record spring extreme wind gusts at 141kmh on November 1, its fourth-highest record or near record spring extreme wind gusts since records began in 2000.