Big police presence in raid on gang-connected property in Timaru

Armed police descend on a house with gang connections in Timaru as police seek to execute a search warrant.

Armed police surrounded a property in central Timaru on Friday morning, using a loudspeaker, gas and sirens in an effort to get all the occupants to leave so a search warrant could be executed.

The address, 38 High St, believed to be connected to the Head Hunters gang, remains surrounded by about 20 police officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a police dog unit.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Armed police attempt to enter 38 High St, Timaru, to execute a search warrant.

A Timaru Herald reporter at the scene said some people at the property had already left, but others are were being urged to do so by a police officer using a loudspeaker.

“You can hear them saying armed police have surrounded the property and they have a search warrant for the property and to come out with their hands in their air through the front gate,” Yashas Srinivasa said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police lead a restrained man away from the High St address in Timaru.

“Police have also deployed a siren through the same loudspeaker. It only stops to tell those inside to come out with their hands in the air.”

Police have also fired a cannister of something into the property and, using the loudspeaker, have urged the occupants to come out and seek treatment.

Police can also be heard saying they are not leaving until all occupants leave 38 High St and the property can be searched.

Police stopped using the loudspeaker for announcements and the siren at about 9.30am.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Armed police instruct an occupant as he emerges from the High St property.

A resident in nearby Catherine St said she was trying to watch morning television but it was hard to hear over the sirens and loudspeaker.

At 9.40am she said the loudspeaker had stopped but the road was still blocked.

She was alerted to the incident when she heard police sirens and then a loud voice over a speaker.

"Something happens here every now and then,'' she said.

"It's not very nice really, and it's not easy living in the south end [of Timaru] now.''

She said there had been other raids in the area "every now and then'', and she would probably "pop out'' for the morning to get away from it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Armed police about to search a person who emerged from the High St property.

A member of the public has also been detained after he walked into the cordon and started screaming at police.

A police media spokesperson said they were “executing a pre-planned search warrant at an address on High St”.

”There is no further information at this stage.”