Jury finds man not guilty of attack on Timaru woman

A jury has found a Timaru man not guilty of charges relating to an attack on a woman in April. (File photo)

A 30-year-old man has been found not guilty of strangling and wounding with intent to injure at the end of a four-day jury trial in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Hemi Turangi McCallum’s lawyer, Tim Jackson, successfully argued his client was not at the Timaru address when the assault occurred on April 18.

The victim, a woman, sustained serious trauma to the left side of her face around the eye, and soreness to her head and neck.

She needed ongoing hospital treatment for the eye injury after being punched several times and held around the throat.

The victim maintained throughout the trial before Judge Kevin Phillips and a jury of 11 men and one woman that McCallum was the person who attacked her.

But, the defence argued another person was responsible and the victim was confused because she was high on drugs, which she denied.