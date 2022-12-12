New fuel outlet opens with Timaru's lowest price

The standard fuel prices at the pumps for Timaru’s newest outlet, Tasman Fuels, on Friday.

The newest player in the Timaru fuel market opened its dealings with the lowest price in the town.

Tasman Fuels' site on the corner of Leckie and King (State Highway 1) streets, which opened on Friday, was selling, pre any discount offers, 91 petrol at $2.33.9 a litre, eight cents a litre lower than was available at NPD stations in Redruth and Washdyke a week earlier when compared to pricing on the fuel app, Gaspy.

Those two NPD stations were selling 91 at six cents cheaper - $2.35.6 - on Friday, the second cheapest in Timaru.

Tasman Fuels’ price for 91 is among the lowest in the South Island, only bettered by Dunedin ($2.25.6 and $2.25.9), Gore ($2.28.6), Christchurch $2.29.9 and Rangiora $2.33.6.

Phillipe Dubau, Tasman Fuels chief executive, said "I hope you've seen the prices" when asked about the new site on Friday.

"I think people will be looking at our prices and saying thank goodness, we've been paying too much for our fuel for quite some time.

Dubau said "we'll see, time will tell" when asked about maintaining the current low price.

"A lot does depend on China, USA and Saudi Arabia, but we will do our best to offer the best price around."

At the other end of Timaru, self-professed "market disrupter" Waitomo Fuels is racing to have its new outlet open on the Hilton Highway (SH1) before Christmas.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A fuel tanker refills tanks at Timaru’s newest fuel start, Tasman Fuels, on State Highway 1.

Simon Parham, chief financial officer of Waitomo Fuels, said he had noted a "significant shift" in fuel prices in Timaru since The Timaru Herald wrote about new players in the market a week ago.

"It appears we don't even need to be open for the prices to fall in Timaru.

"And the reduction has come not just off petrol, but diesel also."

The price falls have coincided with a softening in the worldwide oil market, but Tasman Fuels was the lowest in Timaru and Waitomo has indicated to The Timaru Herald that it will price match what it charges in Christchurch.

On Friday, Waitomo was charging $2.29.9 a litre for 91 in Christchurch, four cents a litre cheaper than what Tasman Fuels was offering.

"We are happy with that and our prices won't float up."

Parham confirmed Waitomo doesn’t have loyal card discounts like BP, Caltex, Mobil, Z and Challenge, but they have an app for in car payments and customers can spin and win for “Waitomo Moolah” for every $20 they purchase.