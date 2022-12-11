Timaru District Holdings records $13m profit

The Timaru District Council has received a $2.7 million payment from Timaru District Holdings Ltd (TDHL) as its 100%-owned subsidiary returned an after tax $13m profit for 2021-2022.

The figures were released by TDHL on Friday in its annual report, that showed “solid financial progress in 2022” and an increase in shareholder's equity by almost 11% to $149.5m “despite the many challenges of Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions”.

Frazer Munro, TDHL's general manager, described the financial result for the business, which owns 50% of Primeport Timaru and 47.5% of Alpine Energy, plus an industrial and commercial property portfolio, as “very pleasing”.

“We are happy that our resilience, our focus on careful stewardship of the investments and on consolidation has ensured a solid return despite uncertain and challenging operating conditions," Munro said.

"We have met TDHL’s performance targets while providing a strong return, continued to pay down debt, reduced total liabilities by 6.5% and have substantially increased the shareholder’s equity. This positions the company well moving forward.

“Underpinning TDHL’s 2022 result is our ongoing commitment to providing financial support to our shareholder (the Timaru District Council) which this year resulted in a total cash payment to council of $2.7m compared with $2.4m in 2020/21.”

The report reveals TDHL's total assets have grown 8.1%.

Munro said TDHL’s commercial assets and development opportunities, including the $2.5m sealing of the 3 Fraser St container yard, will add value to its tenants and portfolio.

“Near capacity occupancy levels and positive leasing arrangements supported sustainable property revenue,” the report states.