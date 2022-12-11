Perfect weather and hungry customers welcome back Waimate's Strawberry Fare

Waimate Strawberry Fare is back after a short pause due to the pandemic.

A three-year absence and recent weather meant after two hours of the gates opening there were no strawberries in sight at the Waimate Strawberry Fare.

Former Waimate Strawberry Fare chairman Joy McIvor said from all her time involved with the fare, Saturday made for a “typical Waimate Strawberry Fare”.

“We had at least 10,000 people, if not more, and it was a hot,hot day here in Waimate, and both field were packed,” she said.

“We ran out of strawberries within the first couple of hours, farmers did not have a big supply because they did not have a very good lead-in week, it was very wet around here.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A freshly and Waimate-made strawberry sundae at the Waimate Strawberry Fare on Saturday.

“We try not to bring in any strawberries from out of Waimate for the event,” McIvor said.

The annual event which attracts anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people in the past matched previous year in all areas apart from the strawberries numbers which she hopes the weather plays ball for next year's event.

“We had great entertainment, I think people were very pleased, and we had a lot of great stallholders and they were busy the whole day,” she said.

"I imagine a lot of money was spent in Waimate on Saturday.”

McIvor said the committee were very excited to bring the event back and they all had a very great time, with minimal issues.

“We were very exhausted, it was a long hot day, but it was a great day,” she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Ryan Harris and Soley Harris from Dunedin wearing strawberry design outfits during the Waimate Strawberry Fare.

Strawberry Fare grounds committe member Andy Saunders-Tack said they event was great and committee were pleased for the volume of people for the stallholders.

“It was a little unknown what was going to happen after a three-year absence with Covid-19,” he said

“We had some challenges with the stalls year, obviously with businesses suffering the last three years so to see such a big crowd and also a great turnout for the stall holders, has been really really encouraging , but also the weather has helped us significantly.”

Saunders-Tack said the event was held at a good time, where people wanted face to face interaction, and to get their Christmas shopping done.

“I am really pleased everybody seems to be having a great time.”