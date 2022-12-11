Crowds scramble for best seat in the house as Christmas on the Bay celebrated

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirsty Burnett speaks about the Christmas on the Bay event on Saturday.

Some of South Canterbury’s most talented entertainers, delicious food, and the big man in red, were no match for the 80kg worth of lollies used for the monster lolly scramble at Timaru’s Christmas on the Bay.

Timaru’s version of Christmas in the Park took place for the first time in two years on Saturday drawing a crowd of 4000 people, event organiser Kirsty Burnett said.

“We have been so incredibly lucky to have such good an amazingly good day as far as the weather goes, we were a bit worried about that earlier in the week, but it turned out absolutely fine and brilliant, so we are very, very pleased about that,” she said.

“The whole thing has run very smoothly thanks to our wonderful team.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kids receiving some lollies from Santa Claus during the Christmas on the Bay event.

Hosts of the event, Timaru singer Felicity Bruce and Julian Blanchard took on the gig for the first time taking over from veteran emcees Jackie Clarke and Frankie Stevens who hosted the event for six years until 2019.

The decision for Bruce and Blanchard came last year when Clarke was not available, and the organisers decided to make the event more community-focused.

“I think Felicity and Julian were the perfect duo for the event, they were the best choice,” Burnett said

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kristy Burrows, left, Michelle Smith and Jeremy Willis of the Timaru Rock and Roll Club dancing to Cam Scott during the Christmas on the Bay event in Timaru on Saturday.

This year is the first year Presbyterian Support South Canterbury has hosted the family event, after it was gifted the event by founders Di and Murray Cleverley back in February 2021.

The event is now in its 14th year, and organisers saying it is Timaru’s version of Christmas in the park.

“It is South Canterbury’s version and I think we do it better than some of the big centres,” Burnett said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lucy Clough, right, and Ella Thomas, right, performing during the Christmas on the Bay event.

“Our performers have been absolutely amazing, our food venders have been great, the whole day has been great and our crowds have been absolutely spectacular.”

“We estimate there are around 4000 people out there that have given donations to our Presbyterian support family works service, and we are so grateful for those donations.”

Bennett said the event ran very smoothly with other community groups such as the Timaru Host Lions Club and Zonta members helping set up and taking everything down.

“We are excited about Christmas on the Bay, it could not have gone smoother, we are absolutely thrilled,” she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Around 4000 were in the crowd at the Christmas on the Bay event.

“A thanks goes to all of South Canterbury for turning up and enjoying the day with us.”

The big hit of the event which instantly drew a large crowd to the stage was the monster lolly scramble, which consisted of 80kg of lollies thrown by performers, Santa, and event organisers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Performers bowing to the crowd at the end of their performance.

“It was real fun,” Burnet said.

“It was a bit insane, the crowd came up so fast, kids and adults took the hats off their heads to catch the lollies, it was so great.”