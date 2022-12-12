Mongrel Mob member jailed for violent offending in Timaru

Nathan Raihia Thompson was jailed on three charges when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A Timaru woman was threatened with a knife and twice hit with an oil column heater in incidents 16 days apart as her attacker made sure he was wearing his gang patch, the Timaru District Court heard on Monday.

Judge Jim Large said, in jailing Nathan Raihia Thompson for 25 months, the aggravating features of the three convictions were the instances of Thompson wearing “your patch” or going to get the patch to wear it.

“You don’t wear it other than to intimidate people,” Judge Large said.

Thompson, 44, had admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon in Timaru on February 9, 2022; assaulting a woman with a weapon on February 25, 2022 and burgling a property on December 9, 2021 after a September 8 sentencing indication.

Judge Large, reading from the summary of facts, said on February 9, 2022, a friend of Thompson’s ex-partner turned up at his address “to speak about money you owed her”.

“You spoke in the bedroom, and you told her f... off. You followed her into the kitchen and picked up a serrated bread knife and held it up to her neck, asking her ‘who the f... do you think you are asking me about money’.”

Thompson then went back to the bedroom and returned wearing a Mongrel Mob patch, saying “I will f...ing stab you” and held the knife to the woman’s side before moving about the room, making more verbal threats to her.

On February 25, Thompson went to the victim’s address, entering the house and going into the victim’s bedroom where she was asleep.

“She awoke to you standing over her wearing a Mongrel Mob patch and holding an oil column heater above your head.”

Judge Large said Thompson got aggressive in demanding money the victim allegedly owed him, and she was struck forcefully across her legs with the heater as she lay in bed as he “continued to be aggressive in demanding money”.

“She sat up in bed and again was struck across her left shoulder by you using the heater.

“As she told you she had no money, you tossed draws, damaged pictures and held a mirror over her before leaving the room.”

The victim suffered bruising to a shoulder and upper thigh and was unable to go home because she was scared to do so.

The burglary charge related to the theft of a hot water cylinder from a property on Devon St in Timaru.

Judge Large said Thompson was driving past when he saw the cylinder.

“You got out and donned a Mongrel Mob patch before entering the property and picking up the hot water cylinder.”

Thompson stripped the metal sheath from the cylinder and drove to the metal recyclers and, while wearing his Mongrel Mob patch and using his New Zealand driver's licence as identification, sold it for $102.

In explanation, Thompson said he “was just after a quick buck so stopped and grabbed it”.

Judge Large said the contents of several reports which he said made for “very sad reading” which explained Thompson’s upbringing in a violent household in which alcohol and drug abuse were prevalent.

“That is clearly going to have an effect on you growing up”.

He said a telling point was Thompson’s plea for help in one report.

“The ‘please help me” is possibly the first time you have asked for help.

“I hope you can find the inner strength to leave the mob.”

Judge Large told Thompson the man in the mirror was the only person who could change his future.

“If you can’t change, you are going to keep coming back to court.”

Thompson was jailed for 25 months, with Judge Large remitting $2406.85 in outstanding fines for a “clean start” after prison. Reparation of $102 was also ordered.